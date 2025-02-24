Sachimo's Black or White Boys-Love Manga to End on April 30

Series about actors launched in 2017, has English release by

Emerald

Black or White

The official X/Twitter account for'smagazine revealed the cover for the magazine's spring 2025 issue on February 19, which reveals that'smanga will end in the issue. The issue is slated for release on April 30.

Viz Media 's SuBLime label is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Shin is an actor whose awkward personality has gotten him typecast as the villain, whereas his secret lover Shige garners all the prime princely roles. As their careers advance, can these two endure all eyes being on them not just in public but in private too?

SuBLime released the ninth volume on November 12, and will release the 10th volume on June 10.

Sachimo launched the manga in Emerald in 2017. Kadokawa released the 12th volume in August 2024. The manga inspired two drama CDs that released in 2019.



