Gag Manga Biyori GO Anime's Trailer Reveals Opening Song, April 5 Streaming Debut

The staff for Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GO , the fifth television anime of Kōsuke Masuda 's Gag Manga Biyori manga, started streaming the main trailer on Wednesday, which revealed the anime's April 5 premiere and theme songs. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Bokutachi no Gag Manga Biyori " (Our Gag Manga Biyori) performed by Yūji Ueda . Tetsuya Kanmuri will perform the ending theme song "Happy Go Go Lucky Ending."

All seasons of the anime, including the new series, will stream on the It's Anime YouTube channel and Amazon Prime Video (excluding Japan and certain territories) starting on April 5.

The anime will have its world premiere screening at the Kawaii Con 2025 event in Hawaii, which will be held from March 14-16. Director Akitarō Daichi will appear as a special guest.

Image via Gag Manga Biyori GO anime's website © 増田こうすけ／集英社・ギャグマンガ日和GO製作委員会

The new anime is the first television anime adaptation in 15 years.

Akitarō Daichi ( Kodocha ) is returning to direct the anime at Studio DEEN . Harukichi Yamamoto ( Ojarumaru ) is returning to compose the music. Kazuya Tanaka ( School Rumble ) is again the sound director. Mizuki Nakagawa is credited for color design. Manami Koyama ( Ninja Girl & Samurai Master ) is the art director. Takashi Yanagida ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the director of photography.

The cast includes:

The nonsensical gag comedy manga is known for its bizarre plot setups and non-sequitur humor.

Masuda's Gag Manga Biyori manga inspired three television anime seasons in 2005, 2006, and 2008. Masuda followed up the manga with the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GB manga in Jump SQ. in 2014, and it is ongoing. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 2. The manga inspired the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori+ television anime in 2010.

The series also inspired stage plays.

Source: Email correspondence