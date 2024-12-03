Gag Manga Biyori Comedy Manga Gets 5th TV Anime

A new official website opened on Tuesday to announce that Kōsuke Masuda 's Gag Manga Biyori manga is getting a fifth television anime adaptation, the first one in 15 years. The Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GO anime will debut in April 2025. The website unveiled a visual, and returning staff and cast:

Image via Gag Manga Biyori GO anime's website © 増田こうすけ／集英社・ギャグマンガ日和GO製作委員会

Akitarō Daichi ( Kodocha ) is returning to direct the anime at Studio DEEN . Daichi shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Gag Manga Biyori GO anime's website © 増田こうすけ／集英社・ギャグマンガ日和GO製作委員会

Harukichi Yamamoto ( Ojarumaru ) is returning to compose the music. Kazuya Tanaka ( School Rumble ) is again the sound director. Mizuki Nakagawa is credited for color design. Manami Koyama ( Ninja Girl & Samurai Master ) is the art director. Takashi Yanagida ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the director of photography.

The cast includes:

The nonsensical gag comedy manga is known for its bizarre plot setups and non-sequitur humor.

Masuda's Gag Manga Biyori manga inspired three television anime seasons in 2005, 2006, and 2008. Masuda followed up the manga with the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori GB manga in Jump SQ. in 2014, and it is ongoing. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 2. The manga inspired the Masuda Kōsuke Gekijō Gag Manga Biyori+ television anime in 2010.

The series also inspired stage plays.