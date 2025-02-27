News
Hotel Inhumans Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, More Staff, July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Ao Tajima's Hotel Inhumans manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video, second teaser visual, main cast, more staff members, and July premiere date for the anime on Friday.
◇◆┈┈┈••✼••┈┈┈◆◇— TVアニメ『ホテル・インヒューマンズ』公式 (@HIH_PR) February 28, 2025
ティザーPV公開
◇◆┈┈┈••✼••┈┈┈◆◇
TVアニメ「#ホテル・インヒューマンズ 」
2025年7月よりテレビ東京ほかにて放送開始！
星 生朗：#小林裕介
灰咲沙羅：#白浜灯奈乃https://t.co/LF5goTjOBv#HOTELINHUMANS pic.twitter.com/Gm3EH8yeiT
The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Ikuro Hoshi (left in image above), and Hinano Shirahama as Sara Haizaki (right).
The newly announced staff members include Haru Yamada as sound director and Koharu (Charan-Po-Rantan) as the composer.Tetsuro Amino (Macross 7, Shiki, Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-) is directing the anime at Bridge, with Shoji Yonemura (Parasyte -the maxim-, Wave, Listen to Me!, Shaman King 2021) in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaski (Let This Grieving Soul Retire!) desigining the characters.
The manga centers on the titular hotel and its two concierges, Sara and Ikurō, who service a very particular clientele: assassins. Not only does the hotel offer top-class dining, relaxation, and entertainment, but it also boasts an ever-fresh arsenal of weapons, false identity creation services, and a world-class cleaner crew. Here, assassins cross paths with each other as Sara and Ikurō tend to their needs without question.
Tajima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Sunday Webry site in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 19.
Sources: Hotel Inhumans anime's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie