×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Hotel Inhumans Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, More Staff, July Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yūsuke Kobayashi, Hinano Shirahama join cast

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Ao Tajima's Hotel Inhumans manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video, second teaser visual, main cast, more staff members, and July premiere date for the anime on Friday.

2nd visual for Hotel Inhumans anime
Image via Hotel Inhumans anime's website
©田島青／小学館／ホテル・インヒューマンズ製作委員会

Visual for Ikuro Hoshi and Sara Haizaki
Image via Hotel Inhumans anime's website
©田島青／小学館／ホテル・インヒューマンズ製作委員会

The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Ikuro Hoshi (left in image above), and Hinano Shirahama as Sara Haizaki (right).

The newly announced staff members include Haru Yamada as sound director and Koharu (Charan-Po-Rantan) as the composer.

hotelinhumans_animeteaservisual01
Image via Hotel Inhumans anime's website
©田島青／小学館／ホテル・インヒューマンズ製作委員会
Tetsuro Amino (Macross 7, Shiki, Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-) is directing the anime at Bridge, with Shoji Yonemura (Parasyte -the maxim-, Wave, Listen to Me!, Shaman King 2021) in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaski (Let This Grieving Soul Retire!) desigining the characters.

The manga centers on the titular hotel and its two concierges, Sara and Ikurō, who service a very particular clientele: assassins. Not only does the hotel offer top-class dining, relaxation, and entertainment, but it also boasts an ever-fresh arsenal of weapons, false identity creation services, and a world-class cleaner crew. Here, assassins cross paths with each other as Sara and Ikurō tend to their needs without question.

Tajima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Sunday Webry site in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 19.

Sources: Hotel Inhumans anime's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives