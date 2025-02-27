Hotel Inhumans Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, More Staff, July Premiere

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Ao Tajima 's Hotel Inhumans manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video, second teaser visual, main cast, more staff members, and July premiere date for the anime on Friday.

The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Ikuro Hoshi (left in image above), and Hinano Shirahama as Sara Haizaki (right).

The newly announced staff members include Haru Yamada as sound director and Koharu ( Charan-Po-Rantan ) as the composer.

The manga centers on the titular hotel and its two concierges, Sara and Ikurō, who service a very particular clientele: assassins. Not only does the hotel offer top-class dining, relaxation, and entertainment, but it also boasts an ever-fresh arsenal of weapons, false identity creation services, and a world-class cleaner crew. Here, assassins cross paths with each other as Sara and Ikurō tend to their needs without question.

Tajima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry site in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 19.