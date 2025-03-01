Natsume's Book of Friends Game Streams 2nd Promotional Video

Bushiroad streamed the second promotional video for Natsume Yūjin-Chō Hazuki no Shirushi (Natsume's Book of Friends: August Chronicle), the first-ever game based on Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga, on Saturday.

Image via Natsume's Book of Friends anime's X/Twitter © Yuki Midorikawa, Hakusensha/Natsume's Book of Friends Production Committee © bushiroad

The game launches for theSwitch and PC viaon June 5.

The Steam page describes the game:

The first game based on the popular TV anime “Natsume's Book of Friends” is here! Since I was little, I've seen strange things from time to time. Things that others apparently can't see— They are most likely what you would call "yokai." The beloved TV anime "Natsume's Book of Friends," which depicts the story of the protagonist Takashi Natsume, Nyanko-sensei, and the yokai and humans they encounter, is getting its first game adaptation!

Players take control of Natsume as they explore town for summer vacation and interact with characters from the show in a visual novel-style format.

A special edition including a collector's box, a postcard book, a Nyanko-sensei pin badge set, an A3 acrylic poster, a pencil case, a bromide card, and a promotional card for the Weiss Schwarz trading card game are also available for pre-order.

The game will be available with support simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and Japanese with Japanese audio.

The seventh season debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 7, and on AT-X on October 8. In Japan the series is streaming on Netflix , d Anime Store , and U-NEXT . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

