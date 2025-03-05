86 Magical Girl Spinoff Manga Ends

86: Mahō Shōjo Regina Lena ~Tatakae! Ginga Kōkō Senkan San Magnolia

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of 86 : Mahō Shōjo Regina Lena ~Tatakae! Ginga Kōkō Senkan San Magnolia ( 86 : Magical Girl Regina Lena ~Fight! Galactic Cruise Warship San Magnolia), Suzume Somemiya 's magical girl spinoff manga for Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series, on February 27. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship on March 28.

The series takes place in space, with a galactic war fought between magical girls.

Somemiya launched the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2023. Kadokawa shipped the first volume on March 28, 2024.

Somemiya previously drew the 86: Operation High School spinoff manga, which reimagines Asato's original gritty military drama setting as a school comedy, with Lena and Shin as normal students in high school. Somemiya launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in June 2020, with an initial tentative title of "Gakuen 86" (86 Academy), and ended it in August 2021. Kadokawa published two compiled book volumes for the manga.

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. The anime aired for two cours (quarters of the year). The two cours were split, and the second cours premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

