86 Gets Magical Girl Spinoff Manga on March 27

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on Monday that Suzume Somemiya will launch a new magical girl spinoff manga for for Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series titled 86 : Mahō Shōjo Regina Lena ~Tatakae! Ginga Kōkō Senkan San Magnolia ( 86 : Magical Girl Regina Lena ~Fight! Galactic Cruise Warship San Magnolia) in the magazine's next issue on March 27. The manga will have a color opening page.

Somemiya previously drew the 86 : Operation High School spinoff manga (seen right), which reimagines Asato's original gritty military drama setting as a school comedy, with Lena and Shin as normal students in high school. Somemiya launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in June 2020, with an initial tentative title of "Gakuen 86" (86 Academy), and ended it in August 2021. Kadokawa published two compiled book volumes for the manga.

Yen Press is publishing the 86 light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the "non-existent 86th district," where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a "curator" who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. The anime aired for two cours (quarters of the year). The two cours were split, and the second cours premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it airs in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .