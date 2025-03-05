David Production Unveils 1st Original TV Anime Onmyō Kaiten Re:verse for July Debut

The anime studio david production unveiled its first original television anime titled Onmyō Kaiten Re:verse on Thursday. The anime will have its television premiere in July. The studio also unveiled the anime's first promotional video, the key visual, cast, and staff.

The anime is set in an alternate version of Heian-kyō, the old name of Kyoto and the capital during Japan's Heian era. This alternate version of the city is named Denji Heian-kyō (The Tranquil Capital of Divine Lightning). A delinquent high schooler named Takeru Narehira resides in our world, but after an unfortunate accident, is transported to Denji Heian-kyō. Here, he immediately meets Tsukimiya, a woman he has seen many times before in his dreams before. Hardly a moment passes after that encounter when Takeru and Tsukimiya encounter an oni monster, and lose their lives. Takeru awakens, stunned to find himself again at Denji Heian-kyō. He puts together that he has the power to go back in time. Now he resolves to learn this world's version of mystical onmyōjutsu techniques, and become an onmyōji sorcerer to save Tsukimiya.

Fujiko Sakuno and Kyūjō Matsumoto have been penning a manga for the story in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine since February 6.

The cast members include:

Taihi Kimura as Takeru Narehira



Maaya Uchida as Tsukimiya



Ryōhei Kimura as Abe no Seimei



Hideya Takahashi ( Keijo!!!!!!!! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Urusei Yatsura ) is directing the anime at david production , and is also credited with the original story concept. Light novel author Akutō Satō is credited for the original plot concept. Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Sand Land: The Series ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuaki Morita ( Tsuki ga Kirei , Classroom of the Elite , Carnival Phantasm ) is designing the characters. Katsuie Shibata is credited for worldbuilding and research. Kitsuneiro is credited for concept art. Masahiro Tokuda is composing the music.

Sources: Onmyō Kaiten Re:verse anime's website, Comic Natalie