'With You, Our Love Will Make it Through' TV Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Staff, More Cast

The staff of the television anime adaptation Chihiro Yuzuki 's With You, Our Love Will Make it Through ( Kimi to Koete Koi ni Naru ) manga revealed a teaser trailer, more cast, and main staff on Friday.

The anime will star (including previously announced cast):

Manaka Iwami as Asaka Mari

as Asaka Mari Takuya Eguchi as the beastfolk Hidaka Tsunagu

as the beastfolk Hidaka Tsunagu Kōtarō Nishiyama as Yukihiro Aida

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū ; Okitsura ; So I'm a Spider, So What? ) and Hiromi Kimura ( I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ; So I'm a Spider, So What? ) are co-directing the series at Millepensee . Itagaki is also credited for overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Kimura is also credited as the character designer. Akiyoshi Yasuda ( Real Girl , Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee

The series will debut this fall.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When high schooler Mari bumps into a fellow tardy student, she's surprised to find out he's a beastfolk who's to attend her school! After all, it's not rare for beastfolk to coexist alongside humans, but it's still uncommon, with the prejudice and all. Nervous to meet one at first, Mari soon learns there's more to him than his furry exterior. In fact, the more she gets to know him, the more she finds herself drawn to him, his steadfastness, his kindheartedness, and…his body…

Yuzuki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Manga Mee shojo manga website in May 2019, and it is ongoing. Shueisha published the manga's eighth volume on January 23.

