×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'With You, Our Love Will Make it Through' Shōjo Manga Gets TV Anime This Fall

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manaka Iwami, Takuya Eguchi voice leads

Distribution company REMOW announced on Tuesday that Chihiro Yuzuki's With You, Our Love Will Make it Through (Kimi to Koete Koi ni Naru) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this fall. Manaka Iwami voices protagonist Asaka Mari, while Takuya Eguchi voices the beastfolk Hidaka Tsunagu.

1st visual for With You, Our Love Will Make it Through anime
Image courtesy of REMOW
©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee

English cover of With Your, Our Love Will Make it Through volume 1
Image via Amazon
©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA
Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
When high schooler Mari bumps into a fellow tardy student, she's surprised to find out he's a beastfolk who's to attend her school! After all, it's not rare for beastfolk to coexist alongside humans, but it's still uncommon, with the prejudice and all. Nervous to meet one at first, Mari soon learns there's more to him than his furry exterior. In fact, the more she gets to know him, the more she finds herself drawn to him, his steadfastness, his kindheartedness, and…his body…

Yuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha's Manga Mee shojo manga website in May 2019, and it is ongoing. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in August 2024, and will publish the eighth volume on January 23. Yen Press released the first English in volume in December 2024, and will release the second volume on April 22.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives