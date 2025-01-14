'With You, Our Love Will Make it Through' Shōjo Manga Gets TV Anime This Fall

Distribution company REMOW announced on Tuesday that Chihiro Yuzuki 's With You, Our Love Will Make it Through ( Kimi to Koete Koi ni Naru ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this fall. Manaka Iwami voices protagonist Asaka Mari, while Takuya Eguchi voices the beastfolk Hidaka Tsunagu.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA, Kimikoe Production Committee

Image via Amazon ©Chihiro Yuzuki/SHUEISHA

When high schooler Mari bumps into a fellow tardy student, she's surprised to find out he's a beastfolk who's to attend her school! After all, it's not rare for beastfolk to coexist alongside humans, but it's still uncommon, with the prejudice and all. Nervous to meet one at first, Mari soon learns there's more to him than his furry exterior. In fact, the more she gets to know him, the more she finds herself drawn to him, his steadfastness, his kindheartedness, and…his body…

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Manga Mee shojo manga website in May 2019, and it is ongoing. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in August 2024, and will publish the eighth volume on January 23. Yen Press released the first English in volume in December 2024, and will release the second volume on April 22.

Source: Press release