Black Butler Manga Returns From Hiatus on April 18

The April issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that'smanga will return from its hiatus in the May issue on April 18.

The series entered the hiatus in June 2024 for Toboso to conduct research and make preparations as the manga heads toward its climax.

Toboso launched the manga in G Fantasy in 2006. Square Enix published the manga's 34th compiled book volume on April 26.

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc , the newest television anime adaptation of the manga, will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels (and simultaneously stream on ABEMA ) on April 5.

The Black Butler: Public School Arc series premiered in Japan in April 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries. Crunchyroll previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.

The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso 's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA , and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.

