Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Staff

Pony Canyon and Bakken Record revealed on Friday more staff members and a new key visual for their Turkey! original bowling anime. The anime's full English title is Turkey!-Time to Strike- .

Newly announced staff members include:

Pony Canyon describes the anime:

Can't be described as simply fun.

" Turkey! " is a bowling term for scoring three consecutive strikes.

This is the story of Mai, the "a genius who never wins" and her teammates—Rina, Sayuri, Nozomi, and Nanase—members of the Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club.

They fight, they fall, but they rise again, chasing victory.

This is the tale of a summer's final chapter.