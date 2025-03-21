News
Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Staff
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Pony Canyon and Bakken Record revealed on Friday more staff members and a new key visual for their Turkey! original bowling anime. The anime's full English title is Turkey!-Time to Strike-.
Newly announced staff members include:
- Main Animator: Yuto Naka
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- Art Director: Kenichi Tajiri
- Director of Photography: Yōhei Konishi
- CG Director: Natsuki Horimoto
- Editing: Yukie Oikawa
- Music: Yuki Hayashi
- Producer: Tetsuya Kinoshita,Toshiya Kitabayashi
- Animation Producer: Yutaka Ōmatsu
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Will you believe me?
A story that is mysterious, precious, bittersweet, and irreplaceable—
Can't be described as simply fun.
"Turkey!" is a bowling term for scoring three consecutive strikes.
This is the story of Mai, the "a genius who never wins" and her teammates—Rina, Sayuri, Nozomi, and Nanase—members of the Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club.
They fight, they fall, but they rise again, chasing victory.
This is the tale of a summer's final chapter.
The cast includes:
- Hana Hishikawa as Mai Otonashi
- Kana Ichinose as Rina Kodai
- Haruki Iwata as Sayuri Ichinose
- Yūki Tenma as Nozomi Mitake
- Ayasa Itō as Nanase Nikaidō
The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture
Susumu Kudo (Momentary Lily, Cinderella Nine, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today) is directing the anime. Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.
Source: Press release