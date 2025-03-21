×
Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Staff

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Pony Canyon, Bakken Record's original anime debuts in July 2025

Pony Canyon and Bakken Record revealed on Friday more staff members and a new key visual for their Turkey! original bowling anime. The anime's full English title is Turkey!-Time to Strike-.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon
©BAKKEN RECORD, PONY CANYON INC./Turkey! Anime Production Committee

Newly announced staff members include:

Image via Turkey! anime's X/Twitter account
© BAKKEN RECORD･PONY CANYON INC.／「Turkey!」製作委員会
The series will debut in July and air on NTV, BS NTV, and TV Shinshu.

Pony Canyon describes the anime:

Will you believe me?
A story that is mysterious, precious, bittersweet, and irreplaceable—

Can't be described as simply fun.
"Turkey!" is a bowling term for scoring three consecutive strikes.

This is the story of Mai, the "a genius who never wins" and her teammates—Rina, Sayuri, Nozomi, and Nanase—members of the Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club.

They fight, they fall, but they rise again, chasing victory.
This is the tale of a summer's final chapter.

The cast includes:

The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture

Susumu Kudo (Momentary Lily, Cinderella Nine, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today) is directing the anime. Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.

Source: Press release

