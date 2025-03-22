New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Gets 3rd Season

2nd season debuted in October

Aniplex announced at AnimeJapan 2025 on Saturday that the new Rurouni Kenshin anime is getting a third season. The below video announces the third season at the end but does not reveal any other details.

Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Dōran ( Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance ), the second season of the new television anime project based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, premiered on October 3. On Fuji TV , the season runs within the channel's Noitamina animation block. It is airing for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. Crunchyroll streams the season as it airs, and also started streaming an English dub on October 24.

The first season of the new anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block and other venues in July 2023. The anime ran for two consecutive cours . The second cours began in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub.

The anime re-adapts the main manga series.

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Hokkaidō-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018. The manga has been on hiatus since May, and the hiatus is continuing due to Watsuki's health.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.