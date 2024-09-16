New Rurouni Kenshin Anime's Season 2 Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, October 3 Premiere

Aniplex unveiled a new promotional video and visual for Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Dōran ( Rurouni Kenshin : Kyoto Disturbance ), the second season of the new television anime project based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. The video reveals more cast, reveals and previews the opening theme song "Iranai Mono" (Unnecessary Things) by Tatsuya Kitani and natori , and reveals the anime's October 3 premiere date.

The three new cast members all play allies and accomplices of Shishio, and include Haruka Tomatsu as Yumi Komagata, Wataru Hatano as Anji Yukyūzan, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Chō Sawagejō.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV , Kansai TV , Tokai TV , Akita TV , Iwate Menkoi TV , Sendai Television Incorporated , Sakuranbo Television Broadcasting Corporation , Fukushima TV , Niigata Sogo Television Inc. , TV Shizuoka , TV Shinhiroshima , TV Ehime, TV Nishinippon , Saga TV , TV Kumamoto, and Kagoshima TV on October 3; on Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting on October 9; on San-in Chuo Television Broadcasting on October 14, on Animax on October 28, and on Kochi Sun Sun Broadcasting, Inc. on October 31. On Fuji TV , the anime will run within the channel's Noitamina animation block. The anime will air for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan anime's X/Twitter account © 和月伸宏／集英社・「るろうに剣心 －明治剣客浪漫譚－」製作委員会

The anime will have advance screenings at thein Tokyo, and at thecinema on September 22. The advance screening's locations symbolize the starting point (Nihonbashi in Tokyo) and the end point (Kyoto) of the 53 Stations of the Tōkaidō, the rest areas along the Tōkaidō coastal route in ancient Japan, and the same route protagonist Kenshin Himura took to travel to Kyoto.

Yuki Komada ( BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK and BUILD-DIVIDE -#FFFFFF- CODE WHITE series) is directing the new season at LIDEN FILMS . Hideyuki Kurata returns for series scripts, Terumi Nishii also returns to design the characters, and is joined by Kazuo Watanabe (first season's sub-character designer, chief animation director). Yū Takami is again composing the music.

The first season of the new anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block and other venues in July 2023. The anime ran for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). The second cours began in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The anime re-adapts the main manga series.

Sōma Saitō stars in the series as Kenshin Himura, and Rie Takahashi costars as Kaoru Kamiya. Taku Yashiro plays Sanosuke Sagara, and Makoto Koichi voices Yahiko Myojin. Yūma Uchida voices Shinomori Aoshi, and Saori Ōnishi voices Megumi Takani. Satoshi Hino plays Hajime Saitō.

The anime also stars:

Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc ( Rurouni Kenshin, Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Hokkaidō-hen ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. The series later resumed publication in June 2018.

Viz Media had been simultaneously publishing the manga in English, but stopped after the manga went on hiatus in 2017.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.