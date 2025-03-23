News
Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Original Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July TV Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Cygames' original television anime Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals more cast for the anime, more staff members, and reveals its July premiere on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, and BS NTV.
The new cast members include:
The additional staff members include:
- Animation Character Designer, Chief Animation Director: Hiroshi Kosuga
- Art Director: Junki Nakata
- Art Setting: Nobuhito Sue
- Color Design: Sakiko Ito
- Director of Photography: Yūichi Takezawa
- 3D Production: Samurai Pictures
- Editing: Hitomi Sudō
- Music Producer: Takahiro Ikeda
- Music Production: MIRACLE BUS
- Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi
- Sound Production: dugout
- Manaka Iwami as Mayu Mayusaka
- Nana Hasumi as Kanna Kagurazaka
- Riho Sugiyama as Miko Kurono
The story centers on Miko Kurono, also known as "Necronomico," who starts doing her dream job as a live streamer after graduating from junior high school. Miko spends her days with her childhood friend Mayu Mayusaka and rival Kanna Kagurazaka. One day, they receive an offer to try a new virtual reality (VR) game that will change their lives.
TOKYO Jashin Academy is credited for the original work. Masato Matsune (Chronos Ruler, Wixoss Diva(A)Live) is directing the original anime at Studio Gokumi. Makoto Uezu (Akame ga KILL!, Kamisama Dolls) is credited for the original story and is in charge of series scripts. Jiro Suzuki (Revenger, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is the original character designer, and Evan Call is composing the music.
Sources: Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's website, Comic Natalie