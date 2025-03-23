×
News
Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Original Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July TV Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Reiji Kawashima, Atsushi Tamaru, Hazuki Ogino, Taichi Ichikawa, Kyōhei Natsume, more join cast

The official website for Cygames' original television anime Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals more cast for the anime, more staff members, and reveals its July premiere on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, and BS NTV.

necronomico-kv2
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The new cast members include:

Reiji Kawashima as Eita
eita
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Atsushi Tamaru as Seishirō Sano
seishirousano
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Hazuki Ogino as Tsugumi Tsukasa
tsugumitsukasa
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Taichi Ichikawa as NAO-KICHI
nao-kichi
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Kyōhei Natsume as Hiroshi Takashiro
hiroshitakashiro
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Hiroki Yasumoto as Game Master
gamemaster
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Sayumi Watabe as Kei Amakusa
keiamakusa
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The additional staff members include:

Necronomico anime teaser visual
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Previously announced cast members include:

The story centers on Miko Kurono, also known as "Necronomico," who starts doing her dream job as a live streamer after graduating from junior high school. Miko spends her days with her childhood friend Mayu Mayusaka and rival Kanna Kagurazaka. One day, they receive an offer to try a new virtual reality (VR) game that will change their lives.

TOKYO Jashin Academy is credited for the original work. Masato Matsune (Chronos Ruler, Wixoss Diva(A)Live) is directing the original anime at Studio Gokumi. Makoto Uezu (Akame ga KILL!, Kamisama Dolls) is credited for the original story and is in charge of series scripts. Jiro Suzuki (Revenger, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is the original character designer, and Evan Call is composing the music.

Sources: Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's website, Comic Natalie

