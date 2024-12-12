×
News
Cygames Reveals Original TV Anime Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Slated for 2025 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime about young live streamers stars Riho Sugiyama, Nana Usumi, Manaka Iwami

A website opened on Thursday and revealed Cygames' original television anime titled Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show, which will premiere in 2025. The website also revealed the anime's main staff, cast, teaser visual, and promotional video.

Necronomico anime teaser visual
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The anime stars:

Riho Sugiyama as Miko Kurono
Necronomico anime cast, Riho Sugiyama
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Nana Usumi as Kanna Kagurazaka
Necronomico anime cast, Nana Usumi
Image via [[Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account]
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部
Manaka Iwami as Mayu Mayusaka
Necronomico anime cast, Manaka Iwami
Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account
©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The story centers on Miko Kurono, also known as "Necronomico," who starts doing her dream job as a live streamer after graduating from junior high school. Miko spends her days with her childhood friend Mayu Mayusaka and rival Kanna Kagurazaka. One day, they receive an offer to try a new virtual reality (VR) game that will change their lives.

TOKYO Jashin Academy is credited for the original work. Masato Matsune (Chronos Ruler, Wixoss Diva(A)Live) is directing the original anime at Studio Gokumi. Makoto Uezu (Akame ga KILL!, Kamisama Dolls) is credited for the original story and is in charge of series scripts. Jiro Suzuki (Revenger, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is the original character designer, and Evan Call is composing the music.

Sources: Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show anime's website, PR Times via Crunchyroll

