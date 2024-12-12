Cygames Reveals Original TV Anime Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Slated for 2025 Debut

A website opened on Thursday and revealed Cygames ' original television anime titled Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show , which will premiere in 2025. The website also revealed the anime's main staff, cast, teaser visual, and promotional video.

Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account ©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The anime stars:

Riho Sugiyama as Miko Kurono

Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account ©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

Nana Usumi as Kanna Kagurazaka

Manaka Iwami as Mayu Mayusaka

Image via Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror anime's X/Twitter account ©2025 メガロックス社広報宣伝部

The story centers on Miko Kurono, also known as "Necronomico," who starts doing her dream job as a live streamer after graduating from junior high school. Miko spends her days with her childhood friend Mayu Mayusaka and rival Kanna Kagurazaka. One day, they receive an offer to try a new virtual reality (VR) game that will change their lives.

TOKYO Jashin Academy is credited for the original work. Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler , Wixoss Diva(A)Live ) is directing the original anime at Studio Gokumi . Makoto Uezu ( Akame ga KILL! , Kamisama Dolls ) is credited for the original story and is in charge of series scripts. Jiro Suzuki ( Revenger , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is the original character designer, and Evan Call is composing the music.