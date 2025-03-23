Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime's Video Reveals Staff, October Premiere

The Anime Japan 2025 panel for the television anime of Rocket Shokai 's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ( Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku ) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals the anime's staff and October television and streaming premiere.

Image via Sentenced to Be a Hero anime's X/Twitter account ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Hiroyuki Takashima ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode director, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls U149 OVA assistant director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI . Yoshitake Nakakōji is the assistant director, and is also credited as creature designer. Kenta Ihara ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- , Ishura , Nukitashi the Animation ) is writing and supervising the series' scripts. Takeshi Noda ( DAN DA DAN sub-character designs) is designing the characters. Shunsuke Takizawa is composing the music. Nobutaka Ike is credited for worldbuilding. Kouta Sugawa is the prop designer.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...

is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The previously announced cast members are Yōhei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz, Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta, Shizuka Ishigami as Patausche Kivia, Shun Horie as Dotta Luzulas, and Shunichi Toki as Venetim Leopool.

Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021 with illustrations by Mephisto. Kadokawa released the seventh volume on January 17.

Natsumi Inoue launched the novel's manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2024. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Source: Sentenced to Be a Hero anime's AJ 2025 panel and website





