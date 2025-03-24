The Demons Are Planning Something Good Comedy Manga Gets Anime

animatesmanga artist's story of minions doing the real work in fantasy

Kadokawa announced on Monday that Takuji Katō 's The Demons Plan Something Good! ( Ma no Mono-tachi wa Kuwadateru ) comedy manga is inspiring an anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©加藤拓弐・ガしガし/KADOKAWA/魔王軍開発局

Katō and the manga's artist Gashigashi drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement:

Illustration by Takuji Katō Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©加藤拓弐・ガしガし/KADOKAWA/魔王軍開発局

Illustration by Gashigashi Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©加藤拓弐・ガしガし/KADOKAWA/魔王軍開発局

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the first volume in August. Yen Press describes the story:

While things like slime that melts clothes or tentacle traps may not seem like much to humans, behind each trap of this nature is the blood, sweat, and tears of a demon. Enjoy this comedy story about the struggles of demons that started on Twitter with brand-new short stories.

Takuya Asaoka ( Immoral Guild , Redo of Healer , VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream ) is directing the anime at TNK .

Katō started posting the manga story on their Twitter (now known as X) account in 2022. Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its DraDra Sharp# web manga service with illustrations by Gashigashi in March 2023.

Kadokawa 's Dragon Comic Edge imprint published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2023, and the second volume on October 25.

Katō launched the Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in April 2023. Manga UP! Global released it in English in May 2024. Manga UP! also releases Katō's Backyard Junk Universe manga anthology in English.

Katō's manga adaptation of Hisago Amazake-no 's Knight's & Magic novel series launched in April 2016 and ended with its 17th compiled book volume in March 2022. An anime adaptation of the novel series premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired in Japan.

Update: Corrected Takuji Katō 's Knight's & Magic credits. Thanks, WANNFH.

