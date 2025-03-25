HIDIVE to Stream Yandere Dark Elf Anime

Anime premieres on April 6

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will stream the television anime of Nakanosora 's Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! ( Chotto Dake Ai ga Omoi Dark Elf ga Isekai Kara Oikakete Kita ) manga for the spring 2025 season, beginning on April 6. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Image via Yandere Dark Elf anime's website ©中乃空・竹書房／ウェイブ

The anime will have its television premiere on April 6 onandat 25:05 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:05 a.m.).

The broadcast version of the show will have visual and audio censoring. The broadcast version will also be available on AnimeFesta and DMM TV . The "deregula" version also available on DMM TV and other streaming services will also have audio censoring and partial visual censoring. The "complete deregula" version on AnimeFesta and on the home video release will be uncensored.

The anime will also have a mini-anime spinoff story, which will also release starting on April 6 on AnimeFesta and DMM TV .

The anime stars:

Toshikatsu Tokoro ( Plus-Sized Elf ) is directing the anime at Elias . Yūki Takabayashi ( Plus-Sized Elf ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuhiko Tamura ( RIN-NE , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is designing the characters. Manami Koyama is the art designer, while Koichi Furukawa is the color designer. Yoshikazu Miyagawa is the director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. Chihiro Endō is composing the music, while Hajima Takakuwa is the sound director.

YouTuber music duo Hatenko fu-fu perform the opening theme song "Omoi Ai," and singer-songwriter Kecori performs the ending theme song "Sunadokei" (Hourglass).

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship imprint, and released the first compiled book volume on October 8. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Sunohara Hinata thought defeating the evil overlord and returning to high school in Japan marked the end of his otherworldly adventures. But when Mariabell, his first and most fervent ally from the magical realm, follows him home, his daily life takes a fantastical turn. Just a month after his return, Mariabell, a dark elf with a passionate and slightly obsessive love, declares they're meant to be together forever. Now, Hinata must navigate the halls of high school while living with a magically jealous girlfriend who takes “school crush” to a whole new level. Join them as they tackle life's unexpected twists in this exhilarating rom-com adventure!

Nakanosora launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma Plus service in 2021. Takeshobo published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 6.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. Previously, WWWave Corporation had been focused on producing anime based on its own original manga. The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year. Yandere Dark Elf is Deregula 's first announced anime.

Source: Press release