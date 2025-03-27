Bad Girl Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 2 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Nikumaru 's Bad Girl manga revealed the show's promotional video and more cast on Thursday.

(Note: despite the below video not having a thumbnail, as of press time it is still available to watch.)



The new cast members include Kaori Maeda as Mizuka Mizutori and Lynn as Kiyoraka Sumiki.

The anime's X (formerly Twitter ) account also revealed an updated visual featuring two more characters.

The franchise will have a livestream event on YouTube on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT).

Image via Bad Girl anime's website © 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

The anime will debut in July and will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The series will star:

The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's disciplinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.

Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King ) is directing the series at Bridge . Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon , Fairy Tail ) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto ( Miss Monochrome ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

Nikumaru debuted the four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.

