×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Bad Girl Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 2 More Cast Members

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kaori Maeda, Lynn join cast for anime debuting in July

The official website for the television anime of Nikumaru's Bad Girl manga revealed the show's promotional video and more cast on Thursday.

(Note: despite the below video not having a thumbnail, as of press time it is still available to watch.)

The new cast members include Kaori Maeda as Mizuka Mizutori and Lynn as Kiyoraka Sumiki.

The anime's X (formerly Twitter) account also revealed an updated visual featuring two more characters.

Bad Girl updated visual with 6 characters
Image via Bad Girl anime's X/Twitter account
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

The franchise will have a livestream event on YouTube on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT).

Bad Girl anime visual
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

The anime will debut in July and will air on Tokyo MX and BS11. The series will star:

The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's disciplinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.

Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King) is directing the series at Bridge. Shoji Yonemura (Pokémon, Fairy Tail) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto (Miss Monochrome) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) is composing the music.

Nikumaru debuted the four-panel manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.

Sources: Bad Girl anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives