News
Bad Girl Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 2 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Nikumaru's Bad Girl manga revealed the show's promotional video and more cast on Thursday.
(Note: despite the below video not having a thumbnail, as of press time it is still available to watch.)
The new cast members include Kaori Maeda as Mizuka Mizutori and Lynn as Kiyoraka Sumiki.
The anime's X (formerly Twitter) account also revealed an updated visual featuring two more characters.
The franchise will have a livestream event on YouTube on April 6 at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EDT).
The anime will debut in July and will air on Tokyo MX and BS11. The series will star:
- Azusa Tachibana as Yū Yutani
- Niina Hanamiya as Atori Mizutori
- Misato Matsuoka as Suzu Suzukaze
- Miharu Hanai as Rura Ruriha
The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's disciplinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.
Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King) is directing the series at Bridge. Shoji Yonemura (Pokémon, Fairy Tail) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto (Miss Monochrome) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) is composing the music.
Nikumaru debuted the four-panel manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.
Sources: Bad Girl anime's website, Comic Natalie