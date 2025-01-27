×
Bad Girl Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual, July Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime stars Azusa Tachibana, Niina Hanamiya, Misato Matsuoka, Miharu Hanai

The official website and X/Twitter account for the anime of Nikumaru's Bad Girl manga revealed on Tuesday the main cast, visual, and July premiere. (Note: Although the anime's website states an April premiere in its announcement, the new visual shows a July premiere. Likewise, the X/Twitter account lists in both a post and in its account bio that the series will debut in July.)

Bad Girl anime visual
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

The anime stars:

Azusa Tachibana as Yū Yutani

Bad Girl Yu
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会
Niina Hanamiya as Atori Mizutori

Bad Girl Atori
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会
Misato Matsuoka as Suzu Suzukaze

Bad Girl Suzu
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会
Miharu Hanai as Rura Ruriha

Bad Girl Rura
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

bad-girl
Image via Bad Girl anime's website
© 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会
The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's displinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.

Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King) is directing the series at Bridge. Shoji Yonemura (Pokémon, Fairy Tail) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto (Miss Monochrome) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) is composing the music.

Nikumaru debuted the 4-koma manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.

Sources: Bad Girl anime's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

