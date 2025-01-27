News
Bad Girl Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual, July Premiere
The official website and X/Twitter account for the anime of Nikumaru's Bad Girl manga revealed on Tuesday the main cast, visual, and July premiere. (Note: Although the anime's website states an April premiere in its announcement, the new visual shows a July premiere. Likewise, the X/Twitter account lists in both a post and in its account bio that the series will debut in July.)
The anime stars:
The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's displinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.
Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King) is directing the series at Bridge. Shoji Yonemura (Pokémon, Fairy Tail) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto (Miss Monochrome) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries) is composing the music.
Nikumaru debuted the 4-koma manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.
