Bad Girl Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual, July Premiere

The official website and X/Twitter account for the anime of Nikumaru 's Bad Girl manga revealed on Tuesday the main cast, visual, and July premiere. (Note: Although the anime's website states an April premiere in its announcement, the new visual shows a July premiere. Likewise, the X/Twitter account lists in both a post and in its account bio that the series will debut in July.)

The anime stars:

Azusa Tachibana as Yū Yutani

Niina Hanamiya as Atori Mizutori

Misato Matsuoka as Suzu Suzukaze

Miharu Hanai as Rura Ruriha

The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's displinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.

Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King ) is directing the series at Bridge . Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon , Fairy Tail ) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto ( Miss Monochrome ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

Nikumaru debuted the 4-koma manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 25.