Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san Creator Honda Launches New Manga

Utsubushi-sensei no Kakenai Seikatsu centers on novelist with writer's block

The official website for Shinchosha 's Comic @Bunch Kai digital manga magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator Honda will launch a new manga titled Utsubushi-sensei no Kakenai Seikatsu (Utsubushi's Life With Writer's Block) on Friday.

Image via Comic Bunch Kai website © Honda, Shinchosha

The comedy manga centers on Tadao Utsubushi, a novel writer for the fictional publisher Hakugeisha, who is suffering from writer's block. The manga's story follows Utsubushi as he struggles to get writing again.

Honda launched the Yameru Hoshi yori Ai o Komete ( From Sick Planet With Love , a wordplay on the Japanese title for the James Bond story From Russia with Love ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine in January 2020, and ended it on January 6 earlier this year. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on March 14.

Honda launched the Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga on the pixiv Comic website in August 2015, and ended the manga in March 2019 with four volumes. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume in May 2020.

The Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.