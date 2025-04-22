Übel Blatt Anime Gets English Dub

Image via Übel Blatt anime's website ©Etorouji Shiono／SQUARE ENIX ©Etorouji Shiono／SQUARE ENIX・「ユーベルブラット」製作委員会

Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is now streaming an Englishfor all 12 episodes of the television anime of'sdark fantasy manga.

The English cast for the first episode includes:

Pony Canyon describes the anime's story:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

The series debuted on January 10 in Japan on Tokyo MX at 24:30 (effectively January 11 at 12:30 a.m.), and streamed each week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide starting on January 11 at 1:30 a.m. JST (11:30 a.m.).

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English, and released a 3-in-1 omnibus edition of the manga on December 17.

Shiono launched a sequel to the manga titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King ( Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan ) in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in February 2024.

