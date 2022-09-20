Every time I think I'm about to fall out of love with Wano, another episode pulls me right back in. This week's episode nails scene after scene, cut after cut, in an absolute tour de force of weekly television. The entire Toei team – as well as director Ryōsuke Tanaka – deserve their kudos here.
In short, Episode 1033 is a visual feast. It's clear that the visual issues of last week's episode were due to corners being cut to save time/energy/etc for this episode because wow it is jaw-dropping. Wano is a very long arc, so I end up going through cycles and worry that I end up saying the same things over and over again. But I think it's a testament to the sheer number of high-quality episodes that I have to repeat once again that this is film-quality animation produced as weekly television. It keeps setting high water marks and exceeding them time after time.
Which segment was your favorite will probably vary, but there's no doubt we all have a lot to choose from this week. The big standouts are the Kaido and Luffy battle, Eustass breaking away from the goons, and Big Mom taking out Ulti. What I like about this is the visual range displayed in these different sections. The Kaido and Kid sections both use lighter line work along with these push-ins that reveal constantly rolling muscle and skin detail in a way that aims at realism then blows out through the other side with a gaping, exaggerated exit wound. On the other end, Big Mom's fight adheres closer to the standard look of the show, just with a higher-than-average visual fidelity and bright popping colors and lighting effects – essentially a sterling episode of action television, in keeping with the tone of the scene. The shots of Ulti getting, well, shot are particularly excellent, with black and white hit frames that veer into the surreal and existential.
Even the character bits all land this episode. The battle between Kaido and Luffy genuinely feels like two titans battling it out on the roof of the world. Sanji and Zoro are back to their usual comedic bickering and it really is the best mode of them to be in. Law gets to show off his medical pedigree, Kid glares at a grenade mid-flight, and Zeus cries sad pathetic puddles. Episode 1033 is one of the best episodes of one of the longest-running series of all time – and that's a feather in anybody's cap.
The newest film from Studio Colorido sends a group of sixth-graders out to sea to deal with their burgeoning adolescent feelings. Can a film about a drifting apartment complex bring its big emotions home?― The newest film from Studio Colorido sends a group of sixth-graders out to sea to deal with their burgeoning adolescent feelings. Can a film about a drifting apartment complex bring its big emoti...
Ryan Colt Levy, Suzie Yeung, Sarah Wiedenheft, Reagan Murdock star― Crunchyroll announced on Monday the English dub cast for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga. The company also streamed an English trailer: The English cast includes: Ryan Colt Levy as Denji Suzie Yeung as Makima Sarah Wiedenheft as Power Reagan Murdock as Aki Mike McFarland will direct the English dub. Cru...
Manga's 37th volume launches in Japan on November 4― The official Twitter account for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Tuesday that the 37th compiled book volume of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga, the series' first new volume after about four years, will launch in Japan on November 4. The manga currently has 10 chapters (381-390) that have not yet been published in a co...
Anime resumes airing on September 25 with back-to-back episodes― The official Twitter account of NHK Anime announced on Saturday the delayed airing of the 24th episode of the Kingdom anime's fourth season, to give way to the continuing news coverage on Typhoon Nanmadol. The 24th episode would have aired on September 17 at 24:00 (effectively Sunday, September 18 at 12:00 a.m.), but will instead air o...
Switch version launches on October 6― Square Enix revealed a new trailer on Sunday at Tokyo Game Show for it and Platinum Games' NieR Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch. The video also previews the DLC and Switch-limited costumes available. The game will release for Switch on October 6. The Switch version will include exclusive, new costumes as well as al...
Shiori Izawa, Mariya Ise, Karin Takahashi, Taku Yashiro, Kenjiro Tsuda join cast― The official website for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga revealed on Monday a new English-subtitled trailer, five cast members, the opening theme song, and 12 ending theme songs. The trailer previews the opening theme song "KICK BACK" by Kenshi Yonezu. The newly announced cast includes: Sh...
All our coverage from Tokyo Game Show.― Tokyo Game Show 2022 Complete Coverage News: Tokyo Game Show 2022 Draws 138,192 Attendees News: NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition Game's Switch Version Previewed in TGS Video News: Samurai Maiden Action Game Debuts in December News: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Game Reveals New Trailer News: 1st 2 Suikoden Games Gets HD Remaster in 2023 News: One P...
Studio Trigger brings their A-game to this anime with Hiroyuki Imaishi of Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill fame in the directors seat. The action is dynamic, visually stunning, and completely over-the-top in the best possible way.― (Spoiler warning: As it would be impossible to get into the meat of what makes this anime so excellent without going into spoilers, I didn't hold back. Continue forward at ...
If you just heard about ufotable's new long-term collaboration with the Genshin Impact mobile game but don't know what all the hype is about, we have a primer here for you.― If you look at the list of Twitter's most talked-about games of 2020, you'll see a bunch of names you probably expect: Animal Crossing, Fate/Grand Order, Final Fantasy, Fortnite… and a new title called Genshin Impact. By now, yo...
The Fall Manga Guide kicks off with six new releases including the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe, the latest from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid creator Coolkyoushinja!― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2022 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premier...
We had the opportunity to play Resident Evil Village VR and find out just what it was like to be manhandled by everyone's favorite giant vampire countess, Lady Dimitrescu.― At Tokyo Game Show 2022, I had the opportunity to try out Resident Evil Village VR on the PlayStation VR2—and find out just what it was like to be manhandled by everyone's favorite giant vampire countess, Lady Dimitrescu, in glor...
If the pacing of the last volume felt slower than you would have liked, then boy are you in or a ride.― If the pacing of the last volume felt slower than you would have liked, then boy are you in or a ride. Ragna Crimson Volume 6 hits the gas pedal and doesn't let up until you hit the back cover. While I appreciated the character moments we got in Volume 5, it's not hard to see that this is where Ra...
An apartment complex adrift at sea becomes the backdrop in this emotional story about two childhood friends. Director Hiroyasu Ishida and producer Hibiki Saito share what drew them to the concept.― Studio Colorido is a studio to watch. The anime production studio has consistently put out impressive, emotional narratives whether its shorts like Paulette's Chair and Puzzle & Dragons commercials or co...