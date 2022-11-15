I'm honestly starting to get a feeling of deja vu writing these weekly One Piece reviews. If you've read any of my prior reviews on Wano, you'll probably know where I'm going with this.
Lots of running around in the middle of Onigashima. Conversations between Nami and Zeus. Tama yells. CP0 moves pieces on a Go board and counts big numbers. I can't tell if I'm describing Episode 1040 or half a dozen other episodes from months ago. There's even an extended flashback of Jinbei and his past encounters with Luffy, bringing us up to the current moment.
We've seen a lot of this stuff before and sadly I feel we will see more of it in weeks to come. Wano has many high points, but the endless meandering in the bowels of Onigashima wears on me most of all. Even the rooftop fight feels more engaging if for no other reason than it is simple and straightforward – you know it's punching time when you're up there. But seeing characters running and running without any clear end in sight starts to remind me of those Scooby Doo gags where they'd run in and out of the same doors a dozen times in a hallway. I'm ready to move on.
But then the Whos Who and Jinbei fight hits and it's an absolute knockout blow. Every moment is lavishly animated, all the super attacks have tremendous weight, and the relentless pace keeps you glued to the action. Watching Jinbei cross his arms while diagonal sprays of his own blood splatter the rocks nearby as he weathers the assault is terrific stuff. It really doesn't get much better than this, amazing fights between powerful weirdos is the beating heart of shonen action stories, and by God One Piece does it with aplomb.
Half monotonous mundanity, half dynamic spectacle – that's One Piece, all right.
Film sold 1.33 million tickets in 1st 3 days, becomes Shinkai's strongest 3-day opening― Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) film sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the ...
Sakurai acknowledged report of 10-year extramarital affair last month― The official Twitter account for the Jump Festa '23 event announced last Friday that voice actor Takahiro Sakurai will no longer attend the event's Jujutsu Kaisen stage talk show panel. The panel is slated for December 17. Sakurai voiced the character Suguru Getou in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper ...
― "Attack on Titan The Final Season Special Event 2022" revealed the key visual for the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 anime in Tokyo on Sunday. The third part is billed as the anime franchise's "conclusion." The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime with English subtitles. Adult...
Manga will return in magazine's 52nd issue on November 28― This year's 50th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata's Black Clover manga is on a two-week break and will return in the magazine's 52nd issue on November 28. The manga was absent from the magazine's 50th issue, and will also be absent in the 51st issue. The magazine stated the break is due to t...
SSSS.Gridman, Josee, The Tiger and the Fish voice actress to prioritize getting treatment― Talent agency Gekidan Himawari announced on Monday that voice actress Yume Miyamoto will go on a brief hiatus due to poor health, but will do some work with restrictions. The agency explained that Miyamoto has been feeling unwell since the end of October. The agency did not disclose Miyamoto's illness, but men...
Following the news of Kadokawa's acquisition of Anime News Network, many of our readers have asked questions about what this means for the site going forward. ANN CEO and publisher Christopher Macdonald answers your biggest questions.― Following the news of Kadokawa's acquisition of Anime News Network, many of our readers have asked questions about what this means for the site and its content going ...
Find out more about My Hero Ultra Rumble's new mechanics and what sets it apart from other fighting games in the series.― After the success of My Hero One's Justice, Bandai Namco brings us My Hero Ultra Rumble, a new action game based on the hit shōnen series My Hero Academia. Instead of fighting one-on-one, players will have the chance to put their quirks to the test in teams of three, as being a h...
Our give-away is over and the winners have been announced! Did you win?― Calling all commanders! Level Infinite has finally released Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, a mobile RPG that combines shooter-style gameplay, gacha-typical card collecting, and beautiful anime heroines. To celebrate the game's official release, we are giving away random squad Acrylic stand sets to 10 lucky winners! To participate,...
BDSM-curious should check out Nana & Kaoru, a manga that respects the realities of its subject matter (and is pretty hot).― An English localization for Nana & Kaoru has been a long-anticipated dream for both fans of cheesecake and BDSM enthusiasts alike. After years of false starts, Denpa and Fakku came together to release it in America finally. And thankfully, it's pretty much everything fans could...
This game will surely please Ultraman fans with plenty of kaiju to discover. If only it was easier to pull our favorite monsters.― Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is quite literally Monster Rancher with the beloved kaiju from the Ultraman series replacing the usual stand-bys like Suezo. As a Monster Rancher, you'll earn a breeding license to raise and train kaiju on your ranch. As you train your kaiju, ...
Shuna's Journey, a new manga classic about a prince on a quest for a golden grain that would save his land, is now published in English! ANN is giving away 5 copies of the book to five lucky winners in the US and Canada.― From legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki comes Shuna's Journey, a new manga classic about a prince on a quest for a golden grain that would save his land, never before published in ...
Kim discusses when anime goes "off script" from the manga and how those original stories are created by anime staff.― AG asked: Hello, Answerman! If I take a liking to a particular filler arc (for example, One Piece's well-regarded G-8), then it stands to reason that I'll enjoy other things the writers did. Is there a way I can find out who is responsible for why one filler arc's writing and execut...
Jean-Karlo shares his opinion on the recent Final Fantasy XVI, gets hyped for the Switch's indie game line-up, and preps for the upcoming Pokémon and Tales of releases!― Welcome back, everyone! Another week, another batch of news! I've been swamped prepping stuff this past week, so I didn't get to play Xenoblade, but something cool did happen: ゼノブレイド3の販売本数が国内48万本、海外124万本の合計172万本でした。おめでとうございます！ pic.t...
Director Naoyuki Itou and screenwriter Yukie Sugawara discuss the challenges of adapting Overlord, and why it's a great anime to both newcomers and novel readers alike.― The Overlord anime reached new heights in season 4, adapting a highly anticipated story from Kugane Maruyama's light novels. Anime News Network spoke to director Naoyuki Itou and screenwriter Yukie Sugawara about the challenges of a...