How would you rate episode 19 of

The Dangers in My Heart (TV 2) ?

©Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

Sometimes, it's OK to be a little possessive of the one you love, but the other side must feel comfortable about it. We've seen a couple of moments of Kyotaro gradually expressing how much he wants to keep Anna all to himself, but this episode has that as the primary focus. He follows Anna when he finds out she's going to a party full of boys and gets defensive whenever another boy compliments her. You could argue that Kyotaro is stepping into some uncomfortable territory. Still, it balances out with him constantly pointing out how creepy he is and how much he does not want Anna to perceive him that way. It's also funny because he's terrible at hiding his feelings when other characters push his buttons. It also helps that Anna has shown on more than one occasion that she wants to belong to Kyotaro and has her moments of possessiveness, too. They are in sync even in the immature aspects of their characters.

I knew they wouldn't start dating immediately after last week's amazing confession. The narrative doesn't wholly sidestep the confession, but it is shelved to make room for other resolutions, like the follow-up to the Valentine's Day episode. Kyotaro feels incredibly insecure about what to get Anna for white day and even goes so far as to recruit help from Hara. The parallel between Kyotaro and Anna and Hara and Kenta was palpable as the latter are also in limbo territory with an undefined relationship despite having fewer issues expressing themselves.

I love how the episode leads viewers to believe that Kyotaro hasn't picked anything to give Anna yet, and he even lists things that wouldn't make good gifts, like jewelry or food. Only by the end do we see that he had already gotten her the exact things he said he was nervous about buying in the first place. Kyotaro knows Anna. Of course, she likes the gifts, and now she has something to wear that shows she belongs to someone. The issue isn't that they aren't in sync and don't have great chemistry; they are holding themselves back from fully expressing themselves. The cherry on top was ending the episode with Kyotaro explaining how cute Anna is after spending a whole episode being unable to do that.

Rating:

The Dangers in My Heart is currently streaming on HIDIVE.