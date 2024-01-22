© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

Tell me if I am wrong (and I know you will), butseems like a sleeper hit this season. Don't come at mefans, I didn't say it would be the top show of the season! However, after a painful, grueling watch oflast season, I am feeling super excited about what's to come with this show. Yes, it's an isekai, but I love how our trio came into this world. While Suzune was ecstatic, Usato and Kazuki reacted how normal people would in this situation (most isekai protagonists adjust too quickly to their circumstances!)

Also, Usato is precious, lovable, and self-deprecating. Suzune is hysterical! I love seeing a girl love gaming and nerdy stuff and not afraid to show she's boy-hungry at times, too (I spit my water out when she lifted up Usato's shirt). Kazuki will be the voice of reason, but we love to see it.

The ringer, though, the character that makes this anime worth watching is Rose. A complete and utter badass. This forest-green-haired goddess strikes instant fear into all. In the first episode, the king and his court can't even get her name out of their mouths; they're so scared of her. She's a virtuoso at using healing magic and is insanely powerful—and lucky for Usato—it will undoubtedly be a difficult journey, but she's decided to train him. She's gorgeous, super blunt, no bullshit, and strong. I cannot wait to see more from her.

Also, healing magic seems to always be for the weak. I love that she's a healer but also powerful. She pushes herself and her crew to their physical limits because they can heal. Why haven't we seen this before? Another reason why I love The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is because the premise is so unique.

The series up until this point has just been set-up. We are in the thick of Usato's training arc, but seeing Rose demolish that massive snake and talk about the Demon Lord, I feel like we are in for a wild, fun ride!

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





Episodes 1-3

