Happy Halloween, anime fans! We have a special TWIA on this extra spooky Tuesday. Nick and Nicky discuss their favorite horror series and compare notes on which anime monsters are perfect for the season.

Nick

Gather round! Gather round! Step right up and take a look. It's time for This Week in Anime! This week's story is of two anime writers about to delve into the haunted horrors of the anime world. From surreal scares to miserable mistakes, it's our Halloween TWIA Spooktacular!

Nicky

That's right, whether you're looking for something new for your spirited costumed romp or cozying up on the couch with a pumpkin spice latte, popcorn, or candy, this week we're bringing you some anime to add to your annual spook-a-thons!

There is a (not wrong) assertion that anime isn't great at horror. Compared to the decades of horror films and TV in live-action media, it can feel difficult to find something genuinely unnerving. Usually, the best you can hope for is something with a lot of gore or creepy moments between action. It's to the point where even Anime databases seem desperate to fluff up the numbers. Like, I'm sorry Anime-Planet, but you are never going to convince me Attack on Titan is a goddamn horror anime.

Japan has a great history of horror movies and a deep catalog of traditional tales of the supernatural to pull from, both of which have a strong influence on anime. There are many anime that use horror traditions or aesthetics as part of their appeal, whether it be some ghostly fantasy or haunting suspense. Still, in execution, they might be more focused on action, mystery, or even comedy. I was surprised that Crunchyroll didn't have an actual "horror" section to browse, instead providing categories for supernatural and thrillers.

Mononoke , a show that has its share of unsettling imagery but builds its scares mostly through disorienting abstraction and suggestion.





There's rarely on-screen blood or deaths. So much of what is terrifying is implied or just out of frame. It puts "horror anime" in an odd spot, where some of the most memorable moments of horror either exist in distinctly non-horror shows or lean into a far more abstract kind of scare than is typical of the genre. For instance, one of my favorites is, a show that has its share of unsettling imagery but builds its scares mostly through disorienting abstraction and suggestion.There's rarely on-screen blood or deaths. So much of what is terrifying is implied or just out of frame.

Mononoke 's great because surrealism matches the inhuman nature of its supernatural problems as perceived through our human fear of the unknowable. Though, it's also got its share of monsters and dead bodies. It's classy about it, though! Due to its anthological nature, I found its mystery the perfect level of scares to wind down to.



's great because surrealism matches the inhuman nature of its supernatural problems as perceived through our human fear of the unknowable. Though, it's also got its share of monsters and dead bodies. It's classy about it, though! Due to its anthological nature, I found its mystery the perfect level of scares to wind down to.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Twilight Zone , but I find that a lot of my favorites are episode stories that can range in style and quality. There's a reason I referenced the opening lines of every Theater of Darkness: Yami Shibai anime to start!

Anthology seems to be where horror thrives in anime—and television in general. Maybe I just got a taste of it as a kid, what with constant October reruns ofand, but I find that a lot of my favorites are episode stories that can range in style and quality. There's a reason I referenced the opening lines of everyanime to start!

Yami Shibai is excellent for those looking for a quick fix or a bundle to marathon. Each episode is only four minutes, but as of now, it has over 11 seasons! It's essentially a collection of urban legends. They're the kind of stories you'd say to each other over a flashlight at a sleepover. With so much variety, you're certain to find one or two that'll quake your metaphorical boots, even if not all of them do it for you.





Admittedly, it's a very inconsistent series that slowly accrues more misses than hits. Yet the episodes are so short that I've kept watching them for over a decade now. As creepy little bite-sized scares, they do an outstanding job utilizing their limited, stylized animation. They're meant to resemble paper theater plays (kamishibai), making them feel pretty distinct. There are times when that limited animation makes things scarier, like when they utilize a rotoscoped movement for a particular specter that moves in a way utterly alien to the rest of the show.Admittedly, it's a very inconsistent series that slowly accrues more misses than hits. Yet the episodes are so short that I've kept watching them for over a decade now.

Boogiepop series also fits nicely into that niche, although the anime titled Boogiepop Phantom diverges heavily from the novels, it's still a neat collection of dramas that focus on hypothetical horrors that humans face in day to day life. How creepy is it if there was just a guy who went around eating spiders created from the pent-up negative feelings in people's hearts?





The more recent Boogiepop and Others series is more faithful towards the overall conspiracy plot but still has many similar "make-up a guy" scenarios. Scary! Speaking of an anthology that's a few decades old now, I think theseries also fits nicely into that niche, although the anime titleddiverges heavily from the novels, it's still a neat collection of dramas that focus on hypothetical horrors that humans face in day to day life. How creepy is it if there was just a guy who went around eating spiders created from the pent-up negative feelings in people's hearts?The more recentseries is more faithful towards the overall conspiracy plot but still has many similar "make-up a guy" scenarios. Scary!

Boogiepop series. There are a few horror anime staples I've never really made time for. I still haven't watched the original Higurashi , and at this point, it feels like a running gag that I keep failing to watch Shiki when the time for ghosts and ghouls arrives. I've been meaning for ages to watch the firstseries. There are a few horror anime staples I've never really made time for. I still haven't watched the original, and at this point, it feels like a running gag that I keep failing to watchwhen the time for ghosts and ghouls arrives.



I've made it my mission to get as much frightening done during October as possible. This is because I have a bit of an ironic relationship with horror. I love the artistry and skill required for good horror. I'm fascinated by ghosts and the grotesque, and I'm lured in by the mysterious, yet I'm a HUGE scaredy-cat. I get stressed out easily, and of course, nothing is more terrifying than my backlog! I can't bear to think about all those monstrous names on my "to-watch" list judging me like these ghoulish girlies from Hell.

I don't see anything scary about that. It's just what everyone looks like when you walk into a party, right?

School-Live! , the slice-of-life anime that takes place during a zombie apocalypse.

But Nick, those monster girls are so pretty I'd die! Ahhh anxiety!! Sometimes, I have to be brave for the column and do a test of courage to watch spooky things I haven't watched before. Last week, Steve and I decided to watch all of, the slice-of-life anime that takes place during a zombie apocalypse.

Now we're really in my wheelhouse. I am terminally burnt-out on zombies, so I haven't gotten to School-Live! just yet, but I have quite the affinity for shows that are Horror + "Not Typically A Horror Kinda Thing." It's a combo style that pops up frequently enough in anime to become one of my favorites.

Tokyo Ghoul , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Chainsaw Man . I also deeply appreciate when the horrifying and grotesque can be made mundane. Like, many characters in Dorohedoro treat bouts of death and body horror as a regular workday. Getting turned into a mushroom by the resident mafia boss sounds TERRIFYING, but the anime jokes about it with an ending animation that's a DOOM parody.

Anime has a lot of potential for reimagining. At the same time, there are plenty of action-horror series filled with gore and supernatural superpowers that I love, like, and. I also deeply appreciate when the horrifying and grotesque can be made mundane. Like, many characters intreat bouts of death and body horror as a regular workday. Getting turned into a mushroom by the resident mafia boss sounds TERRIFYING, but the anime jokes about it with an ending animation that's aparody.

Mieruko-chan , which combines modern styles of horror and comedy to make something really fun.



Its many monsters are almost always without context, random ghouls that infest the world around us without us sensing them. The humor comes from Miko desperately trying to ignore the problem until it disappears. The mixture of the two ideas creates something tense, weird, and darkly funny. I like it best when the horror is mixed with something lighter. It not only gives you a sharp contrast between scares and laughs but can mix those emotions into something new. Probably the most obvious version is, which combines modern styles of horror and comedy to make something really fun.Its many monsters are almost always without context, random ghouls that infest the world around us without us sensing them. The humor comes from Miko desperately trying to ignore the problem until it disappears. The mixture of the two ideas creates something tense, weird, and darkly funny.

Shadows House , where much of the tension comes from the audience knowing that things aren't quite right, yet many of the characters are none the wiser and only able to play the roles granted to them by the powers that be.



Humans are labeled living dolls to live closely with their shadow masters, a role that dehumanizes them and puts them in danger.



Yet, it's the bond between characters that creates a lot of levity and drives the story. There are also times when the horror elements are more situational, like the first season of, where much of the tension comes from the audience knowing that things aren't quite right, yet many of the characters are none the wiser and only able to play the roles granted to them by the powers that be.Humans are labeled living dolls to live closely with their shadow masters, a role that dehumanizes them and puts them in danger.Yet, it's the bond between characters that creates a lot of levity and drives the story.

Sankarea: Undying Love , my new agenda is to get people to watch Dusk maiden of Amnesia , a similarly ambitious and trashy horror rom-com. You see, the story is about a boy meeting the classic ghost girl haunting his school and trying to solve the mystery of her death that even she doesn't remember. The twist is that she wants to get some dick.





Also, it was directed by ex- SHAFT veteran Shin Oonuma at the height of his powers, so it looks sick as hell, too.

Speaking of bonding with shadows, now that I've successfully gotten Steve and Chris to watch, my new agenda is to get people to watch, a similarly ambitious and trashy horror rom-com. You see, the story is about a boy meeting the classic ghost girl haunting his school and trying to solve the mystery of her death that even she doesn't remember. The twist is that she wants to get some dick.Also, it was directed by ex-veteranat the height of his powers, so it looks sick as hell, too.

Dang, Nick, how are you speaking my language? I don't even need a medium to interpret that. It sounds up my alley. Though, maybe we'd have more success if we started making anime recommendations through Ouija boards.



Also, please do not think too hard about two of my favorite anime being about romancing dead girls.

Again, part of being brave for this column also means subjecting yourself to fear of judgment. When discussing anime, we hold ourselves against the possibility of everyone thinking that our taste is terrible and our vibes are rancid and even kink-shaming us.

Do not get me started on the people who think ghosts or zombies count as monster girls. It's like these fools have no clue what the difference is between necrophilia and bestiality, I swear.

Netflix Original CG sci-fi horror Exception . People might be scared off by the CG in this one, but Hirotaka Adachi 's writing scratches all the itches of something like The Thing or Alien with a lot of attention towards the crew, designed by the notable Yoshitaka Amano .

This is why I need to be shameless, too, and bring up something I'm not sure will be popular. However, returning to more traditional definitions of horror, I enjoyed theOriginal CG sci-fi horror. People might be scared off by the CG in this one, but's writing scratches all the itches of something likeorwith a lot of attention towards the crew, designed by the notable

Aragne: Sign of Vermillion , a laudable, ambitious horror movie made by I won't shame you, but I will leave you to hang out on that spaceship full of CG monsters by yourself. I tried watching that show and could not get past the look of it all. Same with, a laudable, ambitious horror movie made by basically one person that was nonetheless hideous enough to make me actively nauseous.

Exception at all was any hopes that I would be entertained as much as I was while watching its Gibiate , or BRUGS as I lovingly nickname it. It's genuinely one of the worst anime I've ever watched, but it evokes the kind of vibes you'd get out of a B-horror monster flick that I found incredibly endearing. I've watched many bad movies at parties, so I always dream (threaten) to show it to some trash-loving company. Speaking of nasty bugs, part of the reason I hopped onat all was any hopes that I would be entertained as much as I was while watching its spiritual predecessor, , or BRUGS as I lovingly nickname it. It's genuinely one of the worst anime I've ever watched, but it evokes the kind of vibes you'd get out of a B-horror monster flick that I found incredibly endearing. I've watched many bad movies at parties, so I always dream (threaten) to show it to some trash-loving company.

Another , aka Anime Final Destination , a show that tries so hard to be serious and spooky that it shoots the moon and winds up one laugh track away from being a perfect black comedy.



Years later, director Tsutomu Mizushima would go on to do The Lost Village , a show Steve has vehemently told me is funny-bad on purpose. But for my money, there's nothing like the vintage "add cartoon sound effects to this horrible death" energy.





They really should sue whoever manufactured that umbrella with an Assassin's Creed murder poker. Horror is, famously, pretty hard to pull off. It takes a lot of craft and thought and a solid grasp of your audio-visual capabilities to do right. Some embrace being unable to do that and craft campy romps that can be a lot of fun in their own right. I grew up watching a bunch of goofy, low-budget Hammer Horror flicks. Probably the closest I've found to that in anime is, aka Anime, a show that tries so hard to be serious and spooky that it shoots the moon and winds up one laugh track away from being a perfect black comedy.Years later, directorwould go on to do, a show Steve has vehemently told me is funny-bad on purpose. But for my money, there's nothing like the vintage "add cartoon sound effects to this horrible death" energy.They really should sue whoever manufactured that umbrella with anmurder poker.

Monster or Perfect Blue that kind of fit this platonic ideal of horror in our heads, images of dark figures flickering from the corners of our eyes, but there's a lot that doesn't, and it reminds me how much of genre is subjective.

My takeaway from all this is that part of the reason it's hard for us to define horror anime is that neither horror nor anime are rarely ever just one thing. Horror, like anime, can take a lot of various forms. Some horror stories are sci-fi, some are slashers, some are ghost stories, and some are comedies. There's some stuff likeorthat kind of fit this platonic ideal of horror in our heads, images of dark figures flickering from the corners of our eyes, but there's a lot that doesn't, and it reminds me how much of genre is subjective.





I guess after three seasons, you run out of good ideas for visually ironic tortures for somebody who's been sent to hell by a vengeful victim. So sure, the Cyber Bully's head is a cellphone, and the envoys of hell can CTRL+X her organs. Why not.

I'm not strict on what does or doesn't count for a particular genre. I go on vibes and overall narrative trajectory. I'm sure some scoff at the titles we've discussed even being mentioned in the same breath as horror. To those people, I say go to Hell...Girl, which is not a very good show, but I rewatched some of it for this column and have to show you this goofy shit from the 4th season premiere.I guess after three seasons, you run out of good ideas for visually ironic tortures for somebody who's been sent to hell by a vengeful victim. So sure, the Cyber Bully's head is a cellphone, and the envoys of hell can CTRL+X her organs. Why not.

It's also scary how much we cannot fit into this column! Oooooh!~ There's bound to be titles we've sacrificed or missed today, but I think we discovered that there's no right way to celebrate your All Hallow's Eve, and you should go with whatever floats your ghosts.

Le Portrait de Petite Cossette would hold up compared to when I watched it a decade ago, but I'd sure like to find out! Discotek or somebody, please get onto that. There's also stuff trapped in the afterlife limbo of "not streaming." I have no idea ifwould hold up compared to when I watched it a decade ago, but I'd sure like to find out!or somebody, please get onto that.

Shiki and Vampire Hunter D on streaming when researching for this one, and that's another thing that scares me when I want to talk about my favorites. Plus, it's horrifying when I think about how much anime I want to watch in the little time available for my short human lifespan. Truly, I have to get the courage to watch horror anime all year round if I don't have to come back as a ghost or a zombie to finish every series I never got to watch when I was alive.

Yeah, I failed to findandon streaming when researching for this one, and that's another thing that scares me when I want to talk about my favorites. Plus, it's horrifying when I think about how much anime I want to watch in the little time available for my short human lifespan. Truly, I have to get the courage to watch horror anime all year round if I don't have to come back as a ghost or a zombie to finish every series I never got to watch when I was alive.