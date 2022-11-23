The ANN Aftershow

Chainsaw Man Adds Barf to the Menu Adds Barf to the Menu

Chainsaw Man has plenty of blood, guts, and monsters but it might be barf that tops its gross-out moments! Why can't Denji ever get a break? James and Lynzee discuss the newest episode, the coolest moments at Anime NYC , and the return of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury .



As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



05:45 – Hajime Isayama was at Anime NYC and things got emotional

19:11 – Anime NYC tidbits: Trigun , Tomo-chan Is a Girl! , Oshi no Ko picked up by HIDIVE

25:00 – Both Denji and I are traumatized by his first kiss

38:00 – Kobeni's family dynamics are kind of scary

48:40 – Himeno's questionable choices tell you a lot about her, actually

58:19 – Gundam is back and Aerial is...

01:05:00 – Maid or ninja?

