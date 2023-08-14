Wonder Festival 2023 Summer Figure Gallery

Wonder Festival 2023 Summer Figure Galleryby Ken Iikura-Gross,
It's a hot summer in the city of Tokyo. And what better way to spend one of those hot days than looking at the coolest new figures at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer]? While only a highlight of the figures on display, they're sure to cool you off. While the commercial booths had several familiar characters on display, many were a new take on what we've seen before. On top of this, there was also a handful of independent and original properties on display as well. But, something that stood out was the smattering of plush figures in the commercial area.
Yuika Minemitsu from The Idol Master Shiny Colors
Ruka Sarashina from Rent-A-Girlfriend
Albedo from Overlord
Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero
Khorshid from Phantasy Star Online 2
Jeanne from Phantasy Star Online 2
Form Gantaku/Polaris Studios
Kaya
Jane
Fanhua ru Meng 2
Andriod 7
Sep
From Arcadia
Lynn Minmay 2 from Super Dimension Fortress Macross
Perfect Transformation VF-19 Kai Nekki Basara Special with Sound Booster from Macross 7
Perfect Transformation VF-5000G Star Mirage Commander Unit from Macross Dynamite 7
Diecast Model Proto-Garland from Megazone 23 Part II
Diecast Hargan from Megazone 23
Transporter from Megazone 23
From Urdu
Back (left to right): Gracy and Infinity. Front (left to right): Bally, Papa, and Rocky form PlantAlien
(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Cat (Calico), Cat (Tuxedo), and Cat (Odd Eyes)
(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Seal (Ninja), Seal (Grey), and Seal (Kappa)
(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (White), Alpaca 2 (Headman), and Alpaca 2 (Japanese Student 2)
(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Bear – Brown, Bear – Red Panda, and Bear – Panda
(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (Pink), Alpaca, and Alpaca (Brown)
Fuwafuwa. Part 1 Alpaca set
Fuwafuwa. Part 2 Bear set
Fuwafuwa. Part 3 Alpaca 2 set
Fuwafuwa. Part 4 Seal set
Fuwafuwa. Part 5 Pig set
Fuwafuwa. Part 6 Cat set
Fuwafuwa. Part 7 Unicorn Alpaca set
Fuwafuwa. Part 8 Summer Alpaca set
Top (left to right): Pinocchio and Winnie-the-Pooh. Bottom (left to right): Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse from Disney
From Rolife
Top from (left to right): Nightmare, Sleepwalk, Dreamy Mirror, and Fairy Moth. Middle from (left to right): Counting Sheep, Fallen Angel, and Bubble Bath. Bottom from (left to right): Hug Me, Butterfly Specimen, Dreamland Ferry, and Dreamy Sofa from Nanci's Dream set
Top from (left to right): Coming Home from School, Putting on Make-up Secretly, and Bathing. Middle from (left to right): Having a Rest, Swing the Bunny Around, Playing the Fish Lamp, Petting the Cat, and Stealing Desserts. Bottom from (left to right): Morning Reading, Dressing like a Warrior, Catching Butterfly, and Whispering at Night from Nanci at The Age of Twelve set
Greater Heater from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I
Zhen Huan from Plum Garden scene Nanci from Empress in the Palace
The Spring Equinox (Night) from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I
From Lea Pro
A.O-01 P-Bot from Omoroid
Rabbit Eye from Omoroid
Top (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xaam, A.O-02 Darth-Boss, and A.O-03 Black Beetle. Front (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xamm Raider Joe model and A.O-03 Black-Beetle Rinko Natsuhi model from Omoroid
A6M2 (Type 0 Model 21)
Daihatsu Copen featuring Nipako, Godhand's mascot character
From Wonderful Works
Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
Life-size Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
Lila Decyrus from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
From Azone Internatonal
Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil
Kei Karuizawa from Classroom of the Elite
Top: The Mouse Conductor (Interim name) Bottom: Luria Yellow and Brown from the Mimy Garden Naturalis Historia line
Tazusa Ando and Charm Tilfing SP-T from Assault LilyLast Bullet
Top: Haru Hishida. Bottom (left to right): Charmy plush and Araya Endo from Assault
Pookie Boo BonBon in Polka Dot Ladbug dress
Jill Jelly Twinkle Hear “Jill Jelly”
Left to right: Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (Silver) and Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (White) from the Sugar Cups line
Left to right: Will (Winter Underpass) sepia color and Will (Winter Underpass) from the Lil Fairy line
Left to right: ROmantic Mode Miu (Pinkish Girl) and ROmantic Mode Miu (Moonlit Girl) the Ex☆Cute line
Sakura Sakashita from the Colorful Dreamin' line
Left to right: Muunya (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) and Kyno (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) from the Alvastaria line
Left to right: Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Memory Lane) and Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Edelweiss) from the Sahra's a la mode line
Left to right: Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Lily of the Valley Secret) and Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Viola Philippica Secret Story) from the Sahra's a la mode line
Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl DX) and Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl) from the Iris Collect Petit line
Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl) and Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl DX) from the Iris Collect Petit line
From Zero Gact
Back row (row 5) (left to right): Hiroshi Agasa (Herschel Agasa), Ayumi Yoshida (Amy Yoshida), Ai Haibara (Vi Graythorn), Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya (Mitch Tsuburaya), Genta Kojima (George Kojima). Row 4: Shuichi Akai, Makoto Kyogoku, Sonoko Suzuki (Serena Sebastian), Kogoro Mori (Richard Moore), and Toru Amano. Row 3: Yuya Kazami, Rei Furuya, Kazuha Tomoya (Kirsten Thomas), Heizo Hattori (Heizo Hartwell), and Kaito Kid. Row 2: Vodka, Gin, Conan Edogawa, Ran Mori (Rachel Moore), and Shinichi Kudo (Jimmy Kudo). Row 1: Bourbon, Vermouth, Conan Edogawa (Holmes version), and Subaru Okiya from Detective Conan (Case Closed)
Reina Aharen from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
From Robotime ROKR
MI01 Rinoceros Beetle
MI02 Schout Beetle
MI03 Storm Beetle
Unnamed ROKR model
From Sega
Left to right: Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku, Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets
Ichika Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets
Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets
Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets
Left to right: Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi and Taiju Shiba from Tokyo Revengers
Left to right: Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen. Keisuke Baji, Chifuyu Matsuno, Ken Reyguji, Takashi Mitsuya, Seishu Inui, and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers
Left to right: Makima and Power from Chainsaw Man
Left to right: Monika and Grete from Spy Classroom
Fiona Frost from Spy Classroom
Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary from Hatsune Miku
Hatsune Miku Happy 16th Birthday plush (L) from Hatsune Miku
Left to right Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Kei version and Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Buta version from Hatsune Miku
Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock!
OMGkawaii Angel from Needy Girl Overdose
Top (left to right): Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kyojuro Rengoku, and Senjuro Rengoku. Bottom (left to right): Tanjiro Kamodo, Nezuko Kamado, Kanao Tsuyuri, and Genya Shinazugawa from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY
Five Anya's and one Loid Forger from SPY x FAMILY
Left to right: Rurino Osawa, Megumi Fujishima, Kaho Hinoshita, Kozue Otomune, Sayaka Murano, and Tsuzuri Yugiri from Link! Like! Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jokakuin School Idol Club
Inverted Spear of Heaven from Jujutsu Kaisen
Left to right: Toge Inumaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Left to right: Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, and Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen
Left to right: Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Yuji Itadori, and Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Gabimaru from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
Sagiri Yamada Asaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
Left to right: Rem, Ram, and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Left to right: Nasa Yuzaki from Fly Me to the Moon and Anna Yamada from The Dangers in My Heart
Left to right: Cocoa “Cocoa” Hoto and Chino “Chino” Kafu from Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM
Debby the Corsifa from Debby the Corsifa wa Makezugirai
Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
Yohane from Yohane the Parhelion: Sunshine in the Mirror
Left to right: Yunyun and Megumin from Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
From S-Fire
Chainsaw Man vs. Samurai Sword from Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man
Power and Meowy from Chainsaw Man
Denji and Pochita from Chainsaw Man
Sonic and Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog
Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen
Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen
Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen
Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Eri from My Hero Academia
Panda Manju Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku
From Union Creative
Back: Great Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird. Middle: FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Full Option from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam. Front (left to right): FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Trainer from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam and Armament Combination Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird
Left to right: Shigeo Kageyama and Arataka Reigen from Mob Psyco 100
Thunder Empress Arshes Nei from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-
Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
Riho Tsukishima from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
Momo Belia Deviluke from To Love Ru: Darkness
From Aniplex
Left to right: Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Back (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira. Front (left to right): Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Timioka from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Left to right: Daki, Nezuko Kamado, and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Top (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Tengen Uzui. Bottom (top to bottom): Daki andGyutaro from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba
2B from NieR: Autamata
Left to right: 9S and 2B from NieR:Automata
Mash Burnedead from Mashle
Left to right: Kamina and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann
Left to right: Beserker – Morgan, Caster – Artoria Caster, and Saber – Senji Muramasa from Fate/Grand Order
Top (left to right): Caster – Merlin, Gilgamesh, and Shielder – Mashu Kyrielight. Front (left to right): Lion King, Jeanne d'Arc, and Jeanne d'Arc (alter) from Fate/Grand Order
Kama from Fate & Fate/Grand Order
Shiki Ryougi from The Garden of Sinners
Nero Claudius from Fate & Fate/Extra Art Works
Left to right: Illyasviel von Einzbern and Chloe von Einzbern from Fate & Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm
Kanata Amane from Hololive
Left to right: Mari Illustrious Makinami, Rey Ayanami, and Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion
Left to right: Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inouefrom Lycoris Recoil
Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Kaede Azusagawa from Rascal Does Not Dream
Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!
Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!
Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!
From Wanderer
Virtual Nurse Sana Nagori
Back (left to right): Sirius and Illustrious. Front (left to right): Avrora and Unicorn from Azure Lane
Vladilena “Lena” Milizé from 86
Left to right: Type 100 and Vector from Girls' Frontline
From AmiAmi
Tora Ruri. Original character by Nahaki (Adult content in feed)
Cat Eye. Original character by freng
Riana. Original character by riyulate
Ruana. Original character by riyulate
Zhao Reiji from The Legend of Sword and Fairy
OTs-14 from Girls' Frontline
Left to right: Mushroom Girls Series No. 1: Fly Agaric, Mushroom Girls Series No. 3: Golden Oyster Mushroom, and Mushroom Girls Series No. 2 Bamboo Mushroom
Left to right: Operation Yashima Evangelion Unit-00 and Unit-01 from Rebuild of Evangelion
Left to right: Shiki Ichinose and Asuka Ninomiya from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls
AmiAmi mascot character plush
Rosetta Dignified from Punishing: Gray Raven
Left to right: Sand House Shikura, Sand House Saori, and Victoria from Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)
Left to right: Boxed Girl and Jiangshifrom Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)
Left to right: Flandre Scarlet and Remilia Scarlet from Touhou Project
Asaki
Top (left to right): Croissant, Sora, and red. Bottom (left to right): Texas, Exusiai, and Lappland from Arknights
Left to right: British Shorthair, Cow Cat, and Lee Howe from Tea Time Cats line
Nemesis from Tower of Fantasy
Leon Magnus from Tales of Destiny
Black Magician Girl (Dark Magician Girl) from Yu-Gi-Oh!
Sachi from Sword Art Online
May from Guilty Gear -Strive-
Tora Kinako from My Cat is a Kawaii Girl
Shargaru Magala from Monster Hunter
Rathalos from Monster Hunter
Amatsu from Monster Hunter
2B (YorHa No.2 Type B) from NieR: Autamata
Left to right: Griffith and Guts from Berserk
Left to right: Virgil and Dante from Devil May Cry
Kenshioro & Yuria “Polar Star of Love” from Fist of the North Star
Kate & Emilico from Shadows House
Left to right: Ken Ryuguji and Majiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers
Rin Shimaand Nadeshiko Kagamihara from Laid-Back Camp
Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero
Reg, Reki, and Nanachi from Made in Abyss
Miyako Shikimori from Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku
From Apex Toys
New Jersey from Azur Lane
Amagi-chan from Azur Lane
Shimakaze from Azur Lane
Top (left to right): Seele, Jin Yuan, andBronya. Middle: Luocha. Bottom (left to right): Trailblazer female and Trailblazer male from Honkai Star Rail
Left to right: Ayaka Kamisato and Xiao from Genshin Impact
Huo Tao from Genshin Impact
Miyu Kazumizawa from Blue Archive
Azusa Shirasu Xiao from Blue Archive
From Aoshima
Left to right: Ranka Lee and VF-25F Messiah from Macross Frontier
VF-31A Kairos SP from Macross Delta
VB-6 König Monsterfrom Macross Delta
Ideon from Space Runaway Ideon
Gunbuster from Gunbuster
From Inart
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man
Denji from Chainsaw Man
From Design Coco
Life-size Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku
Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku
Rem from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Shizuka Mikazuki from Zombie 100: Bucket List of the dead
From elCOCO
Left to right: Aqua and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!
Left to right: Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!
Yukito Yanagi from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds
Mitama from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds
Left to right: Sitara Kaneshiya and Yotsuyu Hirasaka from Alice Gear Aegis
Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers
Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi, and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red
Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi, and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red
From Hobby Stock
Rin Shima from Laid-Back Camp
Honami Ichinose from Classroom of the Elite
Mikan Yuki from To Love Ru: Darkness
Top (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki. Bottom (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki from Symphgear XV and Carol Malus Dienheim from Symphogear GX
From Medicos
Top: Balalaika. Bottom Revy from Black Lagoon
Top (left to right): Dark Schneider and Thunder Empress Arshes Nei. Bottom (left to right): Sorcerer General Kai Harn and Sorcerer General Sean Ari from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-
Top (left to right): Jagi, Souther, Kenshiro, and Rei. Bottom: Raoh from Fist of the North Star
Left to right: Diavolo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Windand Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Top (left to right): Leone Abbacchio and Guido Mista from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Windand Rohan Kishibe and Josuke Higashikata fromJojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Bottom (left to right): Joseph Joestar and Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Enrico Lucci and Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Left to right: Weather Report, Narciso Anasui, Jolyne Cujoh, Ermes Costello, and Foo Fighters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Top (left to right): Star Platinum and The World. Bottom (left to right): Jotaro Kujo and DIO from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders
Top (left to right): Josuke Higashikata, Crazy Diamon from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamon is Unbreakable, and Rudol von Stroheim from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Middle (left to right): Soft & Wet, Josuke Hisashikata from JoJolion and The Hand, and Okuyasu Nijimura from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Bottom (left to right): Rohan Kishibe, Star Platinum, Jotaro Kujo, Koichi Hirose, and Echoes Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3 from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Top: DIO. Bottom (left to right): Jean Pierre Polnareff, Silver Chariot, and Joseph Joestar & Iggy from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders
Top: Vanilla Ice. Bottom (left to right): N'Doul & Geb and Midler from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders
Top (left to right): Daniel J. D'Arby and Hol Horse. Bottom (left to right): Oingo & Boingo and Hanged Man from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusades
Left to right: Magician's Red, Mohammed Avdol, Jotaro Kujo, Star Platinum, Noriaki Kakyoin, and Hierophant Green from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders
Top: Stone Mask. Bottom (left to right): Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Top (left to right): Gyro Zeppeli and Diego Brando. Bottom: Johnny Dance on Slow from Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run
Enrico Pucci from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Top (left to right): Gold Experience and Giorno Giovanna. Bottom: Sticky Fingers and Bruno from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Left to right: Bruno Bucciarati, Giorno Giovanna, Naranci Ghirga, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Left to right: Weather Report (Stand) and Weather Report (Character) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Left to right: Pannacotta Fugo, Purple Haze, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Left to right: Foo Fighters, Jolyne Cujoh, and Ermes Costello from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
From Bushiroad Hobby
Top (left to right): Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager Titan from, Erwin Smith. Bottom (left to right): Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Yeager, and Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan
Left to right: Levi Ackerman and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan
Left to right: Ren Hazuki, Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Keke Tang, and Kanon Shibuya from Love Live! Superstar!!
[ Back (left to right): Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Denki Kaminari. Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki from Hero Academia
Back (left to right): Ochaco, Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki. Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo and Izuki “Deku” Midoriya from Hero Academia
Kinako fromMy Cat is a Kawaii Girl
The Legion from Dead by Daylight
Feng Min from Dead by Daylight
From Godzilla -1.0
Godzilla fromGodzilla -1.0
From Tokyo Figure
[IMG_4370.JPG] Top (left to right): Chiaki Ogaki, Aoi Inuyama, and Ena Saito. Bottom (left to right): Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima from Laid Back Camp
Portgas D. Ace from One Piece
From BellFine
Terrible Tornado from Once-Punch Man
Ou Ki from Kingdom
Giyu Tomioka fromDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Gray Fullbuster fromFairy Tail
Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion
Olga Mally Animusphere from The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II -Rail Zeppelin Grace Note-
Shigure Kai-II from Kantai Collection
Jashin-chan from Dropkick on My Devil!
Back (left to right): The Eltreum, The Exelion, and The Luxion. Front (left to right): Buster Machine 2 and Buster Machine 1 from Gunbuster
From QuesQ
Rwf-9Ard from R-Type
Left to right: R-9aII Delta, R-9/0 Ragnarok, and R-13A Cerberus from R-Type
Cobra the Psychogun from Cobra
Hata no Kokoro from Touhou Project
Flandre Scarlet from Touhou Project
Holo from Spice and Wolf
Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Bridget from Guilty Gear
Caster – Shuten Doji from Fate/Grand Order
From Kadokawa
“Glint” Monika from Spy Classroom
“Forgetter” Anette from Spy Classroom
Left to right: Ai Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino from Oshi no Ko
Chuya Nakahara (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs
Osamu Dazai (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs
Beta from The Eminence in Shadow
Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina
Yuna from Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear
Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku
Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live
Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live
Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live
Chocola & Vanilla from Nekopara
Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero
Holo from Spice and Wolf
Asuna from Sword Art Online
Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
“I” Arachne from So I'm a Spider, So What?
Shiro from No Game, No Life
Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Yunyun fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Megumin fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!
Haruhi Suzumiya fromThe Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
From Spiritale
Empress (Black Rock Shooter) fromBlack Rock Shoot: Dwan Fall
Himiko Toga fromMy Hero Academia
Ochaco Uraraka fromMy Hero Academia
Mai Sakurajima fromRascal Does Not Dream
Mahiru Shilina fromThe Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
Left to right: Seishu Inui and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers
Taiji Shiba fromTokyo Reverngers
From FuRyu
Left to right: Tama Kunimi and Megumi Aikawa from Heaven Burns Red
Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko
Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko
Left to right: Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, and Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko
Roxy Migurdia Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Lily from Spy Classroom
Fran & Teacher from Reincarnated as a Sword
Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina
Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku
Left to right: Hatsune Miku Dark and Hatsune Miku Light from Hatsune Miku
Hatsune Miku with Rascal from Hatsune Miku and Rascal the Racoon
Left to right: Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers
Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!
Leafa from Sword Art Online
Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Left to right: Kurapika and Chrollo Lucifer from Hunter x Hunter
Left to right: Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Power from Chainsaw Man
Left to right: Gabimaru and Sagiri Yamadaasaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
AnyaForger from SPY x FAMILY
Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Left to right: Ichika Nakano and Nino Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets
Mikoto Misaka from A Certain Scientific Railgun
Black Paladin (Dark Paladin) from Yu-Gi-Oh!
Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen
Kyouka Uzen from Chained Soldier
From ADK Emotions
Gamera from Gamera
Gamera from Gamera
From Good Smile Company
Ciel from Tsukihime -A Piece of Blue Glass Moon-
Left to right: Foreigner – Katsushika Hokusai and Lancer – Eric Utsumi from Fate/Grand Order
Guyver I from Bio Booster Armor Guyver
Zodd from Berserk
Left side top: Majiro Sano. Middle: Ken Ryuguji. Bottom (left to right): Takashi Mitsuya, Takemichi Hanagagi, Chifuyu Matsuno, and Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers. Right side (left to right): Eren Yeager, Armin Arlet, Levi Ackerman, and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan
Left to right: Bokuto Kotaro and Shoyo Hinata from Haikyu!!
Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Joker from Persona 5 The Royal
Italy Venezlano from Hetalia - Axis Powers
Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom
Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom
Megumi Kato from Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
Power from Chainsaw Man
Progenitor Effect MCT-E02 Lancelot of the Lakefrom Progenitor Effect
Professional wrestlers (left to right): Nosawa, Starlight Kid, and Dynamite
Ultraman Suit Marie from Ultraman
Gridman from Gridman the Hyper Agent
Back: Kamen Rider. Front (left to right): Kamen Rider 2 Cyclone and Kamen Rider 2 from Shin Kamen Rider
From Kaiyodo
Gunbuster from Gunbuster
Ultraman from Shin Ultraman
Evangelion Unit-01berserk from Neon Genesis Evangelion
Eijiro Kirishima from My Hero Academia
Mazeno Armor Set (Male) from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
From Shibuya Scramble Figure
Left to right: Shirayuki Himeji and Sarasa Saionji from Liar Liar
Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen
Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen
Apprentice Illusion Magician from Yu-Gi-Oh!
Pecorine from Princess Connect! Re:Dive
Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man
Alice from Sword Art Online
Asuna from Sword Art Online
Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Aisha Argent from White Cat Project
Independent creators brought their distinct talent to the event as well and it's always fun to peruse the aisles and see what fascinating ideas come from these talented creators.
From Raku Raku Gin Kobo
From Stran9eFruits
FromUltrazone
From Sakura Yukke
From Rabifee
From Rasen no Shippo
From Atelier Koba Seisaku Kobo
From Keroruan
From Yasu Ebineko
From Mushibuchi
From 34 Kobo atetsu
From Koropokkuru no Miniture Kobo
From Icing Fun Surprise
From Oiran Project
