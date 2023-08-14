Wonder Festival 2023 Summer Figure Gallery

It's a hot summer in the city of Tokyo. And what better way to spend one of those hot days than looking at the coolest new figures at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer]? While only a highlight of the figures on display, they're sure to cool you off. While the commercial booths had several familiar characters on display, many were a new take on what we've seen before. On top of this, there was also a handful of independent and original properties on display as well. But, something that stood out was the smattering of plush figures in the commercial area.



Yuika Minemitsu from The Idol Master Shiny Colors





Ruka Sarashina from Rent-A-Girlfriend





Albedo from Overlord





Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero





Khorshid from Phantasy Star Online 2





Jeanne from Phantasy Star Online 2

Form Gantaku /Polaris Studios



Kaya





Jane





Fanhua ru Meng 2





Andriod 7





Sep

From Arcadia



Lynn Minmay 2 from Super Dimension Fortress Macross





Perfect Transformation VF-19 Kai Nekki Basara Special with Sound Booster from Macross 7





Perfect Transformation VF-5000G Star Mirage Commander Unit from Macross Dynamite 7





Diecast Model Proto-Garland from Megazone 23 Part II





Diecast Hargan from Megazone 23





Transporter from Megazone 23

From Urdu



Back (left to right): Gracy and Infinity. Front (left to right): Bally, Papa, and Rocky form PlantAlien





(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Cat (Calico), Cat (Tuxedo), and Cat (Odd Eyes)





(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Seal (Ninja), Seal (Grey), and Seal (Kappa)





(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (White), Alpaca 2 (Headman), and Alpaca 2 (Japanese Student 2)





(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Bear – Brown, Bear – Red Panda, and Bear – Panda





(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (Pink), Alpaca, and Alpaca (Brown)





Fuwafuwa. Part 1 Alpaca set





Fuwafuwa. Part 2 Bear set





Fuwafuwa. Part 3 Alpaca 2 set





Fuwafuwa. Part 4 Seal set





Fuwafuwa. Part 5 Pig set





Fuwafuwa. Part 6 Cat set





Fuwafuwa. Part 7 Unicorn Alpaca set





Fuwafuwa. Part 8 Summer Alpaca set





Top (left to right): Pinocchio and Winnie-the-Pooh. Bottom (left to right): Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse from Disney

From Rolife



Top from (left to right): Nightmare, Sleepwalk, Dreamy Mirror, and Fairy Moth. Middle from (left to right): Counting Sheep, Fallen Angel, and Bubble Bath. Bottom from (left to right): Hug Me, Butterfly Specimen, Dreamland Ferry, and Dreamy Sofa from Nanci's Dream set





Top from (left to right): Coming Home from School, Putting on Make-up Secretly, and Bathing. Middle from (left to right): Having a Rest, Swing the Bunny Around, Playing the Fish Lamp, Petting the Cat, and Stealing Desserts. Bottom from (left to right): Morning Reading, Dressing like a Warrior, Catching Butterfly, and Whispering at Night from Nanci at The Age of Twelve set





Greater Heater from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I





Zhen Huan from Plum Garden scene Nanci from Empress in the Palace





The Spring Equinox (Night) from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I

From Lea Pro



A.O-01 P-Bot from Omoroid





Rabbit Eye from Omoroid





Top (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xaam, A.O-02 Darth-Boss, and A.O-03 Black Beetle. Front (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xamm Raider Joe model and A.O-03 Black-Beetle Rinko Natsuhi model from Omoroid





A6M2 (Type 0 Model 21)





Daihatsu Copen featuring Nipako, Godhand's mascot character

From Wonderful Works



Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout





Life-size Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout





Lila Decyrus from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

From Azone Internatonal



Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil





Kei Karuizawa from Classroom of the Elite





Top: The Mouse Conductor (Interim name) Bottom: Luria Yellow and Brown from the Mimy Garden Naturalis Historia line





Tazusa Ando and Charm Tilfing SP-T from Assault LilyLast Bullet





Top: Haru Hishida. Bottom (left to right): Charmy plush and Araya Endo from Assault





Pookie Boo BonBon in Polka Dot Ladbug dress





Jill Jelly Twinkle Hear “Jill Jelly”





Left to right: Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (Silver) and Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (White) from the Sugar Cups line





Left to right: Will (Winter Underpass) sepia color and Will (Winter Underpass) from the Lil Fairy line





Left to right: ROmantic Mode Miu (Pinkish Girl) and ROmantic Mode Miu (Moonlit Girl) the Ex☆Cute line





Sakura Sakashita from the Colorful Dreamin' line





Left to right: Muunya (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) and Kyno (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) from the Alvastaria line





Left to right: Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Memory Lane) and Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Edelweiss) from the Sahra's a la mode line





Left to right: Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Lily of the Valley Secret) and Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Viola Philippica Secret Story) from the Sahra's a la mode line





Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl DX) and Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl ) from the Iris Collect Petit line





Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl) and Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl DX) from the Iris Collect Petit line

From Zero Gact



Back row (row 5) (left to right): Hiroshi Agasa (Herschel Agasa), Ayumi Yoshida (Amy Yoshida), Ai Haibara (Vi Graythorn), Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya (Mitch Tsuburaya), Genta Kojima (George Kojima). Row 4: Shuichi Akai, Makoto Kyogoku, Sonoko Suzuki (Serena Sebastian), Kogoro Mori (Richard Moore), and Toru Amano. Row 3: Yuya Kazami, Rei Furuya, Kazuha Tomoya (Kirsten Thomas), Heizo Hattori (Heizo Hartwell), and Kaito Kid . Row 2: Vodka, Gin, Conan Edogawa, Ran Mori (Rachel Moore), and Shinichi Kudo (Jimmy Kudo). Row 1: Bourbon, Vermouth, Conan Edogawa (Holmes version), and Subaru Okiya from Detective Conan ( Case Closed )





Reina Aharen from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

From Robotime ROKR



MI01 Rinoceros Beetle





MI02 Schout Beetle





MI03 Storm Beetle





Unnamed ROKR model

From Sega



Left to right: Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku, Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets





Ichika Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets





Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets





Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets





Left to right: Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi and Taiju Shiba from Tokyo Revengers





Left to right: Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen . Keisuke Baji, Chifuyu Matsuno, Ken Reyguji, Takashi Mitsuya, Seishu Inui, and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers





Left to right: Makima and Power from Chainsaw Man





Left to right: Monika and Grete from Spy Classroom





Fiona Frost from Spy Classroom





Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary from Hatsune Miku





Hatsune Miku Happy 16th Birthday plush (L) from Hatsune Miku





Left to right Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Kei version and Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Buta version from Hatsune Miku





Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock!





OMGkawaii Angel from Needy Girl Overdose





Top (left to right): Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kyojuro Rengoku, and Senjuro Rengoku. Bottom (left to right): Tanjiro Kamodo, Nezuko Kamado, Kanao Tsuyuri, and Genya Shinazugawa from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY





Five Anya's and one Loid Forger from SPY x FAMILY





Left to right: Rurino Osawa, Megumi Fujishima, Kaho Hinoshita, Kozue Otomune, Sayaka Murano, and Tsuzuri Yugiri from Link ! Like! Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jokakuin School Idol Club





Inverted Spear of Heaven from Jujutsu Kaisen





Left to right: Toge Inumaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen





Left to right: Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, and Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen





Left to right: Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Yuji Itadori, and Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen





Gabimaru from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku





Sagiri Yamada Asaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku





Left to right: Rem, Ram, and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-





Left to right: Nasa Yuzaki from Fly Me to the Moon and Anna Yamada from The Dangers in My Heart





Left to right: Cocoa “Cocoa” Hoto and Chino “Chino” Kafu from Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM





Debby the Corsifa from Debby the Corsifa wa Makezugirai





Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses





Yohane from Yohane the Parhelion: Sunshine in the Mirror





Left to right: Yunyun and Megumin from Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

From S-Fire



Chainsaw Man vs. Samurai Sword from Chainsaw Man





Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man





Power and Meowy from Chainsaw Man





Denji and Pochita from Chainsaw Man





Sonic and Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog





Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen





Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen





Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen





Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen





Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Eri from My Hero Academia





Panda Manju Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku

From Union Creative



Back: Great Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird. Middle: FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Full Option from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam . Front (left to right): FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Trainer from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam and Armament Combination Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird





Left to right: Shigeo Kageyama and Arataka Reigen from Mob Psyco 100





Thunder Empress Arshes Nei from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-





Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses





Riho Tsukishima from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses





Momo Belia Deviluke from To Love Ru: Darkness

From Aniplex



Left to right: Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Back (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira. Front (left to right): Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Timioka from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Left to right: Daki, Nezuko Kamado, and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Top (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Tengen Uzui. Bottom (top to bottom): Daki andGyutaro from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba





2B from NieR: Autamata





Left to right: 9S and 2B from NieR:Automata





Mash Burnedead from Mashle





Left to right: Kamina and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann





Left to right: Beserker – Morgan, Caster – Artoria Caster, and Saber – Senji Muramasa from Fate/Grand Order





Top (left to right): Caster – Merlin, Gilgamesh, and Shielder – Mashu Kyrielight. Front (left to right): Lion King, Jeanne d'Arc, and Jeanne d'Arc (alter) from Fate/Grand Order





Kama from Fate & Fate/Grand Order





Shiki Ryougi from The Garden of Sinners





Nero Claudius from Fate & Fate/Extra Art Works





Left to right: Illyasviel von Einzbern and Chloe von Einzbern from Fate & Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm





Kanata Amane from Hololive





Left to right: Mari Illustrious Makinami, Rey Ayanami, and Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion





Left to right: Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inouefrom Lycoris Recoil





Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout





Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War





Kaede Azusagawa from Rascal Does Not Dream





Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!





Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!





Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!

From Wanderer



Virtual Nurse Sana Nagori





Back (left to right): Sirius and Illustrious. Front (left to right): Avrora and Unicorn from Azure Lane





Vladilena “Lena” Milizé from 86





Left to right: Type 100 and Vector from Girls' Frontline

From AmiAmi



Tora Ruri. Original character by Nahaki (Adult content in feed)





Cat Eye. Original character by freng





Riana. Original character by riyulate





Ruana. Original character by riyulate





Zhao Reiji from The Legend of Sword and Fairy





OTs-14 from Girls' Frontline





Left to right: Mushroom Girls Series No. 1: Fly Agaric, Mushroom Girls Series No. 3: Golden Oyster Mushroom, and Mushroom Girls Series No. 2 Bamboo Mushroom





Left to right: Operation Yashima Evangelion Unit-00 and Unit-01 from Rebuild of Evangelion





Left to right: Shiki Ichinose and Asuka Ninomiya from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls





AmiAmi mascot character plush





Rosetta Dignified from Punishing: Gray Raven





Left to right: Sand House Shikura, Sand House Saori, and Victoria from Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)





Left to right: Boxed Girl and Jiangshifrom Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)





Left to right: Flandre Scarlet and Remilia Scarlet from Touhou Project





Asaki





Top (left to right): Croissant, Sora, and red. Bottom (left to right): Texas, Exusiai, and Lappland from Arknights





Left to right: British Shorthair, Cow Cat, and Lee Howe from Tea Time Cats line





Nemesis from Tower of Fantasy





Leon Magnus from Tales of Destiny





Black Magician Girl (Dark Magician Girl) from Yu-Gi-Oh!





Sachi from Sword Art Online





May from Guilty Gear -Strive-





Tora Kinako from My Cat is a Kawaii Girl





Shargaru Magala from Monster Hunter





Rathalos from Monster Hunter





Amatsu from Monster Hunter





2B (YorHa No.2 Type B) from NieR: Autamata





Left to right: Griffith and Guts from Berserk





Left to right: Virgil and Dante from Devil May Cry





Kenshioro & Yuria “Polar Star of Love” from Fist of the North Star





Kate & Emilico from Shadows House





Left to right: Ken Ryuguji and Majiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers





Rin Shimaand Nadeshiko Kagamihara from Laid-Back Camp





Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero





Reg, Reki, and Nanachi from Made in Abyss





Miyako Shikimori from Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie





Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku

From Apex Toys



New Jersey from Azur Lane





Amagi-chan from Azur Lane





Shimakaze from Azur Lane





Top (left to right): Seele, Jin Yuan, andBronya. Middle: Luocha. Bottom (left to right): Trailblazer female and Trailblazer male from Honkai Star Rail





Left to right: Ayaka Kamisato and Xiao from Genshin Impact





Huo Tao from Genshin Impact





Miyu Kazumizawa from Blue Archive





Azusa Shirasu Xiao from Blue Archive

From Aoshima



Left to right: Ranka Lee and VF-25F Messiah from Macross Frontier





VF-31A Kairos SP from Macross Delta





VB-6 König Monsterfrom Macross Delta





Ideon from Space Runaway Ideon





Gunbuster from Gunbuster

From Inart



Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man





Denji from Chainsaw Man

From Design Coco



Life-size Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku





Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku





Rem from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-





Shizuka Mikazuki from Zombie 100: Bucket List of the dead

From elCOCO



Left to right: Aqua and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!





Left to right: Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!





Yukito Yanagi from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds





Mitama from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds





Left to right: Sitara Kaneshiya and Yotsuyu Hirasaka from Alice Gear Aegis





Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers





Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi , and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red





Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi , and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red

From Hobby Stock



Rin Shima from Laid-Back Camp





Honami Ichinose from Classroom of the Elite





Mikan Yuki from To Love Ru: Darkness





Top (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki. Bottom (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki from Symphgear XV and Carol Malus Dienheim from Symphogear GX

From Medicos



Top: Balalaika. Bottom Revy from Black Lagoon





Top (left to right): Dark Schneider and Thunder Empress Arshes Nei. Bottom (left to right): Sorcerer General Kai Harn and Sorcerer General Sean Ari from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-





Top (left to right): Jagi, Souther, Kenshiro, and Rei. Bottom: Raoh from Fist of the North Star





Left to right: Diavolo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Golden Windand Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable





Top (left to right): Leone Abbacchio and Guido Mista from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Golden Windand Rohan Kishibe and Josuke Higashikata fromJojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Bottom (left to right): Joseph Joestar and Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Enrico Lucci and Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean





Left to right: Weather Report, Narciso Anasui, Jolyne Cujoh, Ermes Costello, and Foo Fighters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean





Top (left to right): Star Platinum and The World. Bottom (left to right): Jotaro Kujo and DIO from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders





Top (left to right): Josuke Higashikata, Crazy Diamon from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Diamon is Unbreakable, and Rudol von Stroheim from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Middle (left to right): Soft & Wet, Josuke Hisashikata from JoJolion and The Hand, and Okuyasu Nijimura from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable . Bottom (left to right): Rohan Kishibe, Star Platinum, Jotaro Kujo, Koichi Hirose, and Echoes Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3 from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable





Top: DIO. Bottom (left to right): Jean Pierre Polnareff, Silver Chariot, and Joseph Joestar & Iggy from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders





Top: Vanilla Ice. Bottom (left to right): N' Doul & Geb and Midler from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders





Top (left to right): Daniel J. D'Arby and Hol Horse. Bottom (left to right): Oingo & Boingo and Hanged Man from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stardust Crusades





Left to right: Magician's Red, Mohammed Avdol, Jotaro Kujo, Star Platinum, Noriaki Kakyoin, and Hierophant Green from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders





Top: Stone Mask. Bottom (left to right): Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure





Top (left to right): Gyro Zeppeli and Diego Brando. Bottom: Johnny Dance on Slow from Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run





Enrico Pucci from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean





Top (left to right): Gold Experience and Giorno Giovanna. Bottom: Sticky Fingers and Bruno from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind





Left to right: Bruno Bucciarati, Giorno Giovanna, Naranci Ghirga, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind





Left to right: Weather Report (Stand) and Weather Report (Character) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean





Left to right: Pannacotta Fugo, Purple Haze, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind





Left to right: Foo Fighters, Jolyne Cujoh, and Ermes Costello from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

From Bushiroad Hobby



Top (left to right): Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager Titan from, Erwin Smith. Bottom (left to right): Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Yeager, and Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan





Left to right: Levi Ackerman and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan





Left to right: Ren Hazuki, Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Keke Tang, and Kanon Shibuya from Love Live! Superstar!!





[ Back (left to right): Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Denki Kaminari . Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki from Hero Academia





Back (left to right): Ochaco, Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki. Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo and Izuki “Deku” Midoriya from Hero Academia





Kinako fromMy Cat is a Kawaii Girl





The Legion from Dead by Daylight





Feng Min from Dead by Daylight

From Godzilla -1.0



Godzilla fromGodzilla -1.0

From Tokyo Figure



[IMG_4370.JPG] Top (left to right): Chiaki Ogaki, Aoi Inuyama, and Ena Saito. Bottom (left to right): Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima from Laid Back Camp





Portgas D. Ace from One Piece

From BellFine



Terrible Tornado from Once-Punch Man





Ou Ki from Kingdom





Giyu Tomioka fromDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Gray Fullbuster fromFairy Tail





Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion





Olga Mally Animusphere from The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II -Rail Zeppelin Grace Note-





Shigure Kai-II from Kantai Collection





Jashin-chan from Dropkick on My Devil!





Back (left to right): The Eltreum, The Exelion, and The Luxion. Front (left to right): Buster Machine 2 and Buster Machine 1 from Gunbuster

From QuesQ



Rwf-9Ard from R-Type





Left to right: R-9aII Delta, R-9/0 Ragnarok, and R-13A Cerberus from R-Type





Cobra the Psychogun from Cobra





Hata no Kokoro from Touhou Project





Flandre Scarlet from Touhou Project





Holo from Spice and Wolf





Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime





Bridget from Guilty Gear





Caster – Shuten Doji from Fate/Grand Order

From Kadokawa



“Glint” Monika from Spy Classroom





“Forgetter” Anette from Spy Classroom





Left to right: Ai Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino from Oshi no Ko





Chuya Nakahara (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs





Osamu Dazai (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs





Beta from The Eminence in Shadow





Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina





Yuna from Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear





Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku





Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live





Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live





Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live





Chocola & Vanilla from Nekopara





Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero





Holo from Spice and Wolf





Asuna from Sword Art Online





Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation





“I” Arachne from So I'm a Spider, So What?





Shiro from No Game, No Life





Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-





Yunyun fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!





Megumin fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!





Haruhi Suzumiya fromThe Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

From Spiritale



Empress ( Black Rock Shooter ) fromBlack Rock Shoot: Dwan Fall





Himiko Toga fromMy Hero Academia





Ochaco Uraraka fromMy Hero Academia





Mai Sakurajima fromRascal Does Not Dream





Mahiru Shilina fromThe Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten





Left to right: Seishu Inui and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers





Taiji Shiba fromTokyo Reverngers

From FuRyu





Left to right: Tama Kunimi and Megumi Aikawa from Heaven Burns Red





Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko





Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko





Left to right: Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, and Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko





Roxy Migurdia Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation





Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation





Lily from Spy Classroom





Fran & Teacher from Reincarnated as a Sword





Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina





Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku





Left to right: Hatsune Miku Dark and Hatsune Miku Light from Hatsune Miku





Hatsune Miku with Rascal from Hatsune Miku and Rascal the Racoon





Left to right: Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers





Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!





Leafa from Sword Art Online





Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War





Left to right: Kurapika and Chrollo Lucifer from Hunter x Hunter





Left to right: Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Power from Chainsaw Man





Left to right: Gabimaru and Sagiri Yamadaasaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku





Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





AnyaForger from SPY x FAMILY





Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-





Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-





Left to right: Ichika Nakano and Nino Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets





Mikoto Misaka from A Certain Scientific Railgun





Black Paladin (Dark Paladin) from Yu-Gi-Oh!





Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen





Kyouka Uzen from Chained Soldier

From ADK Emotions



Gamera from Gamera





Gamera from Gamera

From Good Smile Company





Ciel from Tsukihime -A Piece of Blue Glass Moon-





Left to right: Foreigner – Katsushika Hokusai and Lancer – Eric Utsumi from Fate/Grand Order





Guyver I from Bio Booster Armor Guyver





Zodd from Berserk





Left side top: Majiro Sano. Middle: Ken Ryuguji. Bottom (left to right): Takashi Mitsuya, Takemichi Hanagagi, Chifuyu Matsuno, and Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers . Right side (left to right): Eren Yeager, Armin Arlet, Levi Ackerman, and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan





Left to right: Bokuto Kotaro and Shoyo Hinata from Haikyu!!





Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba





Joker from Persona 5 The Royal





Italy Venezlano from Hetalia - Axis Powers





Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom





Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom





Megumi Kato from Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend





Power from Chainsaw Man





Progenitor Effect MCT-E02 Lancelot of the Lakefrom Progenitor Effect





Professional wrestlers (left to right): Nosawa, Starlight Kid, and Dynamite





Ultraman Suit Marie from Ultraman





Gridman from Gridman the Hyper Agent





Back: Kamen Rider . Front (left to right): Kamen Rider 2 Cyclone and Kamen Rider 2 from Shin Kamen Rider

From Kaiyodo



Gunbuster from Gunbuster





Ultraman from Shin Ultraman





Evangelion Unit-01berserk from Neon Genesis Evangelion





Eijiro Kirishima from My Hero Academia





Mazeno Armor Set (Male) from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

From Shibuya Scramble Figure





Left to right: Shirayuki Himeji and Sarasa Saionji from Liar Liar





Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen





Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen





Apprentice Illusion Magician from Yu-Gi-Oh!





Pecorine from Princess Connect! Re:Dive





Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man





Alice from Sword Art Online





Asuna from Sword Art Online





Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime





Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime





Aisha Argent from White Cat Project

Independent creators brought their distinct talent to the event as well and it's always fun to peruse the aisles and see what fascinating ideas come from these talented creators.

From Raku Raku Gin Kobo





From Stran9eFruits





FromUltrazone





From Sakura Yukke





From Rabifee





From Rasen no Shippo





From Atelier Koba Seisaku Kobo





From Keroruan







From Yasu Ebineko





From Mushibuchi







From 34 Kobo atetsu







From Koropokkuru no Miniture Kobo









From Icing Fun Surprise





From Oiran Project





