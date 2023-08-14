×
Wonder Festival 2023 Summer Figure Gallery

by Ken Iikura-Gross,

It's a hot summer in the city of Tokyo. And what better way to spend one of those hot days than looking at the coolest new figures at Wonder Festival 2023 [Summer]? While only a highlight of the figures on display, they're sure to cool you off. While the commercial booths had several familiar characters on display, many were a new take on what we've seen before. On top of this, there was also a handful of independent and original properties on display as well. But, something that stood out was the smattering of plush figures in the commercial area.

From SOL International


Yuika Minemitsu from The Idol Master Shiny Colors



Ruka Sarashina from Rent-A-Girlfriend



Albedo from Overlord



Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero



Khorshid from Phantasy Star Online 2



Jeanne from Phantasy Star Online 2

Form Gantaku/Polaris Studios


Kaya



Jane



Fanhua ru Meng 2



Andriod 7



Sep

From Arcadia


Lynn Minmay 2 from Super Dimension Fortress Macross



Perfect Transformation VF-19 Kai Nekki Basara Special with Sound Booster from Macross 7



Perfect Transformation VF-5000G Star Mirage Commander Unit from Macross Dynamite 7



Diecast Model Proto-Garland from Megazone 23 Part II



Diecast Hargan from Megazone 23



Transporter from Megazone 23

From Urdu


Back (left to right): Gracy and Infinity. Front (left to right): Bally, Papa, and Rocky form PlantAlien



(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Cat (Calico), Cat (Tuxedo), and Cat (Odd Eyes)



(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Seal (Ninja), Seal (Grey), and Seal (Kappa)



(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (White), Alpaca 2 (Headman), and Alpaca 2 (Japanese Student 2)



(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Bear – Brown, Bear – Red Panda, and Bear – Panda



(left to right): Fuwafuwa. Plush Series (30cm) Alpaca (Pink), Alpaca, and Alpaca (Brown)



Fuwafuwa. Part 1 Alpaca set



Fuwafuwa. Part 2 Bear set



Fuwafuwa. Part 3 Alpaca 2 set



Fuwafuwa. Part 4 Seal set



Fuwafuwa. Part 5 Pig set



Fuwafuwa. Part 6 Cat set



Fuwafuwa. Part 7 Unicorn Alpaca set



Fuwafuwa. Part 8 Summer Alpaca set



Top (left to right): Pinocchio and Winnie-the-Pooh. Bottom (left to right): Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse from Disney

From Rolife


Top from (left to right): Nightmare, Sleepwalk, Dreamy Mirror, and Fairy Moth. Middle from (left to right): Counting Sheep, Fallen Angel, and Bubble Bath. Bottom from (left to right): Hug Me, Butterfly Specimen, Dreamland Ferry, and Dreamy Sofa from Nanci's Dream set



Top from (left to right): Coming Home from School, Putting on Make-up Secretly, and Bathing. Middle from (left to right): Having a Rest, Swing the Bunny Around, Playing the Fish Lamp, Petting the Cat, and Stealing Desserts. Bottom from (left to right): Morning Reading, Dressing like a Warrior, Catching Butterfly, and Whispering at Night from Nanci at The Age of Twelve set



Greater Heater from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I



Zhen Huan from Plum Garden scene Nanci from Empress in the Palace



The Spring Equinox (Night) from Nanci 24 Solar Terms I

From Lea Pro


A.O-01 P-Bot from Omoroid



Rabbit Eye from Omoroid



Top (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xaam, A.O-02 Darth-Boss, and A.O-03 Black Beetle. Front (left to right): A.O-04 Dark-Xamm Raider Joe model and A.O-03 Black-Beetle Rinko Natsuhi model from Omoroid



A6M2 (Type 0 Model 21)



Daihatsu Copen featuring Nipako, Godhand's mascot character

From Wonderful Works


Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout



Life-size Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout



Lila Decyrus from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout

From Azone Internatonal


Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil



Kei Karuizawa from Classroom of the Elite



Top: The Mouse Conductor (Interim name) Bottom: Luria Yellow and Brown from the Mimy Garden Naturalis Historia line



Tazusa Ando and Charm Tilfing SP-T from Assault LilyLast Bullet



Top: Haru Hishida. Bottom (left to right): Charmy plush and Araya Endo from Assault



Pookie Boo BonBon in Polka Dot Ladbug dress



Jill Jelly Twinkle Hear “Jill Jelly”



Left to right: Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (Silver) and Candy Lulu Dreams of Kitty's and Goldfish (White) from the Sugar Cups line



Left to right: Will (Winter Underpass) sepia color and Will (Winter Underpass) from the Lil Fairy line



Left to right: ROmantic Mode Miu (Pinkish Girl) and ROmantic Mode Miu (Moonlit Girl) the Ex☆Cute line



Sakura Sakashita from the Colorful Dreamin' line



Left to right: Muunya (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) and Kyno (The Towns Little Mail Carrier) from the Alvastaria line



Left to right: Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Memory Lane) and Alisa (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Secret Story Rose Edelweiss) from the Sahra's a la mode line



Left to right: Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Lily of the Valley Secret) and Maya (Meowxmeow a la mode ~Viola Philippica Secret Story) from the Sahra's a la mode line



Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl DX) and Io (Io☆Pika Pop Girl) from the Iris Collect Petit line



Left to right: Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl) and Io (Io☆Pika Cool Girl DX) from the Iris Collect Petit line

From Zero Gact


Back row (row 5) (left to right): Hiroshi Agasa (Herschel Agasa), Ayumi Yoshida (Amy Yoshida), Ai Haibara (Vi Graythorn), Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya (Mitch Tsuburaya), Genta Kojima (George Kojima). Row 4: Shuichi Akai, Makoto Kyogoku, Sonoko Suzuki (Serena Sebastian), Kogoro Mori (Richard Moore), and Toru Amano. Row 3: Yuya Kazami, Rei Furuya, Kazuha Tomoya (Kirsten Thomas), Heizo Hattori (Heizo Hartwell), and Kaito Kid. Row 2: Vodka, Gin, Conan Edogawa, Ran Mori (Rachel Moore), and Shinichi Kudo (Jimmy Kudo). Row 1: Bourbon, Vermouth, Conan Edogawa (Holmes version), and Subaru Okiya from Detective Conan (Case Closed)



Reina Aharen from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

From Robotime ROKR


MI01 Rinoceros Beetle



MI02 Schout Beetle



MI03 Storm Beetle



Unnamed ROKR model

From Sega


Left to right: Ichika Nakano, Nino Nakano, Miku, Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets



Ichika Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets



Nino Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets



Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets



Left to right: Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi and Taiju Shiba from Tokyo Revengers



Left to right: Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen. Keisuke Baji, Chifuyu Matsuno, Ken Reyguji, Takashi Mitsuya, Seishu Inui, and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers



Left to right: Makima and Power from Chainsaw Man



Left to right: Monika and Grete from Spy Classroom



Fiona Frost from Spy Classroom



Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary from Hatsune Miku



Hatsune Miku Happy 16th Birthday plush (L) from Hatsune Miku



Left to right Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Kei version and Hatsune Miku 16th Anniversary Buta version from Hatsune Miku



Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock!



OMGkawaii Angel from Needy Girl Overdose



Top (left to right): Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Kyojuro Rengoku, and Senjuro Rengoku. Bottom (left to right): Tanjiro Kamodo, Nezuko Kamado, Kanao Tsuyuri, and Genya Shinazugawa from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILY



Five Anya's and one Loid Forger from SPY x FAMILY



Left to right: Rurino Osawa, Megumi Fujishima, Kaho Hinoshita, Kozue Otomune, Sayaka Murano, and Tsuzuri Yugiri from Link! Like! Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jokakuin School Idol Club



Inverted Spear of Heaven from Jujutsu Kaisen



Left to right: Toge Inumaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen



Left to right: Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, and Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen



Left to right: Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Yuji Itadori, and Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen



Gabimaru from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku



Sagiri Yamada Asaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku



Left to right: Rem, Ram, and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-



Left to right: Nasa Yuzaki from Fly Me to the Moon and Anna Yamada from The Dangers in My Heart



Left to right: Cocoa “Cocoa” Hoto and Chino “Chino” Kafu from Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM



Debby the Corsifa from Debby the Corsifa wa Makezugirai



Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses



Yohane from Yohane the Parhelion: Sunshine in the Mirror



Left to right: Yunyun and Megumin from Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

From S-Fire


Chainsaw Man vs. Samurai Sword from Chainsaw Man



Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man



Power and Meowy from Chainsaw Man



Denji and Pochita from Chainsaw Man



Sonic and Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog



Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen



Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen



Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen



Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen



Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Eri from My Hero Academia



Panda Manju Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku

From Union Creative


Back: Great Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird. Middle: FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Full Option from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam. Front (left to right): FAM-RV-S1 Vifam Trainer from Ginga Hyōryū Vifam and Armament Combination Fighbird from The Brave of the Sun Fighbird



Left to right: Shigeo Kageyama and Arataka Reigen from Mob Psyco 100



Thunder Empress Arshes Nei from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-



Akane Hououji from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses



Riho Tsukishima from The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses



Momo Belia Deviluke from To Love Ru: Darkness

From Aniplex


Left to right: Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Back (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Inosuke Hashibira. Front (left to right): Tanjiro Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Timioka from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Left to right: Daki, Nezuko Kamado, and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Top (left to right): Nezuko Kamado and Tengen Uzui. Bottom (top to bottom): Daki andGyutaro from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slay: Kimetsu no Yaiba



2B from NieR: Autamata



Left to right: 9S and 2B from NieR:Automata



Mash Burnedead from Mashle



Left to right: Kamina and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann



Left to right: Beserker – Morgan, Caster – Artoria Caster, and Saber – Senji Muramasa from Fate/Grand Order



Top (left to right): Caster – Merlin, Gilgamesh, and Shielder – Mashu Kyrielight. Front (left to right): Lion King, Jeanne d'Arc, and Jeanne d'Arc (alter) from Fate/Grand Order



Kama from Fate & Fate/Grand Order



Shiki Ryougi from The Garden of Sinners



Nero Claudius from Fate & Fate/Extra Art Works



Left to right: Illyasviel von Einzbern and Chloe von Einzbern from Fate & Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm



Kanata Amane from Hololive



Left to right: Mari Illustrious Makinami, Rey Ayanami, and Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion



Left to right: Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inouefrom Lycoris Recoil



Reisalin “Ryza” Stout from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout



Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War



Kaede Azusagawa from Rascal Does Not Dream



Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!



Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!



Hitori Goto deformed from Bocchi the Rock!

From Wanderer


Virtual Nurse Sana Nagori



Back (left to right): Sirius and Illustrious. Front (left to right): Avrora and Unicorn from Azure Lane



Vladilena “Lena” Milizé from 86



Left to right: Type 100 and Vector from Girls' Frontline

From AmiAmi


Tora Ruri. Original character by Nahaki (Adult content in feed)



Cat Eye. Original character by freng



Riana. Original character by riyulate



Ruana. Original character by riyulate



Zhao Reiji from The Legend of Sword and Fairy



OTs-14 from Girls' Frontline



Left to right: Mushroom Girls Series No. 1: Fly Agaric, Mushroom Girls Series No. 3: Golden Oyster Mushroom, and Mushroom Girls Series No. 2 Bamboo Mushroom



Left to right: Operation Yashima Evangelion Unit-00 and Unit-01 from Rebuild of Evangelion



Left to right: Shiki Ichinose and Asuka Ninomiya from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls



AmiAmi mascot character plush



Rosetta Dignified from Punishing: Gray Raven



Left to right: Sand House Shikura, Sand House Saori, and Victoria from Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)



Left to right: Boxed Girl and Jiangshifrom Snail Shell (Adult content in feed)



Left to right: Flandre Scarlet and Remilia Scarlet from Touhou Project



Asaki



Top (left to right): Croissant, Sora, and red. Bottom (left to right): Texas, Exusiai, and Lappland from Arknights



Left to right: British Shorthair, Cow Cat, and Lee Howe from Tea Time Cats line



Nemesis from Tower of Fantasy



Leon Magnus from Tales of Destiny



Black Magician Girl (Dark Magician Girl) from Yu-Gi-Oh!



Sachi from Sword Art Online



May from Guilty Gear -Strive-



Tora Kinako from My Cat is a Kawaii Girl



Shargaru Magala from Monster Hunter



Rathalos from Monster Hunter



Amatsu from Monster Hunter



2B (YorHa No.2 Type B) from NieR: Autamata



Left to right: Griffith and Guts from Berserk



Left to right: Virgil and Dante from Devil May Cry



Kenshioro & Yuria “Polar Star of Love” from Fist of the North Star



Kate & Emilico from Shadows House



Left to right: Ken Ryuguji and Majiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers



Rin Shimaand Nadeshiko Kagamihara from Laid-Back Camp



Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero



Reg, Reki, and Nanachi from Made in Abyss



Miyako Shikimori from Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie



Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku

From Apex Toys


New Jersey from Azur Lane



Amagi-chan from Azur Lane



Shimakaze from Azur Lane



Top (left to right): Seele, Jin Yuan, andBronya. Middle: Luocha. Bottom (left to right): Trailblazer female and Trailblazer male from Honkai Star Rail



Left to right: Ayaka Kamisato and Xiao from Genshin Impact



Huo Tao from Genshin Impact



Miyu Kazumizawa from Blue Archive



Azusa Shirasu Xiao from Blue Archive

From Aoshima


Left to right: Ranka Lee and VF-25F Messiah from Macross Frontier



VF-31A Kairos SP from Macross Delta



VB-6 König Monsterfrom Macross Delta



Ideon from Space Runaway Ideon



Gunbuster from Gunbuster

From Inart


Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man



Denji from Chainsaw Man

From Design Coco


Life-size Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku



Hatsune Miku 10th Anniversary Ver. from Hatsune Miku



Rem from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-



Shizuka Mikazuki from Zombie 100: Bucket List of the dead

From elCOCO


Left to right: Aqua and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!



Left to right: Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin from KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!



Yukito Yanagi from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds



Mitama from Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds



Left to right: Sitara Kaneshiya and Yotsuyu Hirasaka from Alice Gear Aegis



Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers



Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi, and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red



Left to right: Tama Kunimi, Yuki Izumi, and Ruka Kayamori from Heaven Burns Red

From Hobby Stock


Rin Shima from Laid-Back Camp



Honami Ichinose from Classroom of the Elite



Mikan Yuki from To Love Ru: Darkness



Top (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki. Bottom (left to right): Shirabe Tsukuyomi and Kirika Akatsuki from Symphgear XV and Carol Malus Dienheim from Symphogear GX

From Medicos


Top: Balalaika. Bottom Revy from Black Lagoon



Top (left to right): Dark Schneider and Thunder Empress Arshes Nei. Bottom (left to right): Sorcerer General Kai Harn and Sorcerer General Sean Ari from BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-



Top (left to right): Jagi, Souther, Kenshiro, and Rei. Bottom: Raoh from Fist of the North Star



Left to right: Diavolo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Windand Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable



Top (left to right): Leone Abbacchio and Guido Mista from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Windand Rohan Kishibe and Josuke Higashikata fromJojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Bottom (left to right): Joseph Joestar and Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Enrico Lucci and Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean



Left to right: Weather Report, Narciso Anasui, Jolyne Cujoh, Ermes Costello, and Foo Fighters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean



Top (left to right): Star Platinum and The World. Bottom (left to right): Jotaro Kujo and DIO from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders



Top (left to right): Josuke Higashikata, Crazy Diamon from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamon is Unbreakable, and Rudol von Stroheim from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Middle (left to right): Soft & Wet, Josuke Hisashikata from JoJolion and The Hand, and Okuyasu Nijimura from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Bottom (left to right): Rohan Kishibe, Star Platinum, Jotaro Kujo, Koichi Hirose, and Echoes Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3 from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable



Top: DIO. Bottom (left to right): Jean Pierre Polnareff, Silver Chariot, and Joseph Joestar & Iggy from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders



Top: Vanilla Ice. Bottom (left to right): N'Doul & Geb and Midler from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders



Top (left to right): Daniel J. D'Arby and Hol Horse. Bottom (left to right): Oingo & Boingo and Hanged Man from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusades



Left to right: Magician's Red, Mohammed Avdol, Jotaro Kujo, Star Platinum, Noriaki Kakyoin, and Hierophant Green from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders



Top: Stone Mask. Bottom (left to right): Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure



Top (left to right): Gyro Zeppeli and Diego Brando. Bottom: Johnny Dance on Slow from Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run



Enrico Pucci from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean



Top (left to right): Gold Experience and Giorno Giovanna. Bottom: Sticky Fingers and Bruno from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind



Left to right: Bruno Bucciarati, Giorno Giovanna, Naranci Ghirga, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind



Left to right: Weather Report (Stand) and Weather Report (Character) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean



Left to right: Pannacotta Fugo, Purple Haze, and Pannacotta Fugo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind



Left to right: Foo Fighters, Jolyne Cujoh, and Ermes Costello from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

From Bushiroad Hobby


Top (left to right): Levi Ackerman, Eren Yeager Titan from, Erwin Smith. Bottom (left to right): Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Yeager, and Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan



Left to right: Levi Ackerman and Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan



Left to right: Ren Hazuki, Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Keke Tang, and Kanon Shibuya from Love Live! Superstar!!



[ Back (left to right): Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Denki Kaminari. Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki from Hero Academia



Back (left to right): Ochaco, Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki. Front (left to right): Katsuki Bakugo and Izuki “Deku” Midoriya from Hero Academia



Kinako fromMy Cat is a Kawaii Girl



The Legion from Dead by Daylight



Feng Min from Dead by Daylight

From Godzilla -1.0


Godzilla fromGodzilla -1.0

From Tokyo Figure


[IMG_4370.JPG] Top (left to right): Chiaki Ogaki, Aoi Inuyama, and Ena Saito. Bottom (left to right): Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima from Laid Back Camp



Portgas D. Ace from One Piece

From BellFine


Terrible Tornado from Once-Punch Man



Ou Ki from Kingdom



Giyu Tomioka fromDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Gray Fullbuster fromFairy Tail



Asuka Langley Shikinami from Rebuild of Evangelion



Olga Mally Animusphere from The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II -Rail Zeppelin Grace Note-



Shigure Kai-II from Kantai Collection



Jashin-chan from Dropkick on My Devil!



Back (left to right): The Eltreum, The Exelion, and The Luxion. Front (left to right): Buster Machine 2 and Buster Machine 1 from Gunbuster

From QuesQ


Rwf-9Ard from R-Type



Left to right: R-9aII Delta, R-9/0 Ragnarok, and R-13A Cerberus from R-Type



Cobra the Psychogun from Cobra



Hata no Kokoro from Touhou Project



Flandre Scarlet from Touhou Project



Holo from Spice and Wolf



Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime



Bridget from Guilty Gear



Caster – Shuten Doji from Fate/Grand Order

From Kadokawa


“Glint” Monika from Spy Classroom



“Forgetter” Anette from Spy Classroom



Left to right: Ai Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino from Oshi no Ko



Chuya Nakahara (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs



Osamu Dazai (15 years old) from Bungo Stray Dogs



Beta from The Eminence in Shadow



Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina



Yuna from Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear



Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku



Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live



Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live



Kurumi Tokisaki from Date A Live



Chocola & Vanilla from Nekopara



Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero



Holo from Spice and Wolf



Asuna from Sword Art Online



Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation



“I” Arachne from So I'm a Spider, So What?



Shiro from No Game, No Life



Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-



Yunyun fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!



Megumin fromKonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!



Haruhi Suzumiya fromThe Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

From Spiritale


Empress (Black Rock Shooter) fromBlack Rock Shoot: Dwan Fall



Himiko Toga fromMy Hero Academia



Ochaco Uraraka fromMy Hero Academia



Mai Sakurajima fromRascal Does Not Dream



Mahiru Shilina fromThe Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten



Left to right: Seishu Inui and Hajime “Koko” Kokonoi from Tokyo Revengers



Taiji Shiba fromTokyo Reverngers

From FuRyu



Left to right: Tama Kunimi and Megumi Aikawa from Heaven Burns Red



Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko



Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko



Left to right: Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, and Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko



Roxy Migurdia Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation



Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation



Lily from Spy Classroom



Fran & Teacher from Reincarnated as a Sword



Elaina from Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina



Hatsune Miku from Hatsune Miku



Left to right: Hatsune Miku Dark and Hatsune Miku Light from Hatsune Miku



Hatsune Miku with Rascal from Hatsune Miku and Rascal the Racoon



Left to right: Keisuke Baji and Chifuyu Matsuno from Tokyo Revengers



Hitori Goto from Bocchi the Rock!



Leafa from Sword Art Online



Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War



Left to right: Kurapika and Chrollo Lucifer from Hunter x Hunter



Left to right: Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Power from Chainsaw Man



Left to right: Gabimaru and Sagiri Yamadaasaemon from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku



Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



AnyaForger from SPY x FAMILY



Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-



Left to right: Rem and Ram from Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-



Left to right: Ichika Nakano and Nino Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets



Mikoto Misaka from A Certain Scientific Railgun



Black Paladin (Dark Paladin) from Yu-Gi-Oh!



Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen



Kyouka Uzen from Chained Soldier

From ADK Emotions


Gamera from Gamera



Gamera from Gamera

From Good Smile Company



Ciel from Tsukihime -A Piece of Blue Glass Moon-



Left to right: Foreigner – Katsushika Hokusai and Lancer – Eric Utsumi from Fate/Grand Order



Guyver I from Bio Booster Armor Guyver



Zodd from Berserk



Left side top: Majiro Sano. Middle: Ken Ryuguji. Bottom (left to right): Takashi Mitsuya, Takemichi Hanagagi, Chifuyu Matsuno, and Keisuke Baji from Tokyo Revengers. Right side (left to right): Eren Yeager, Armin Arlet, Levi Ackerman, and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan



Left to right: Bokuto Kotaro and Shoyo Hinata from Haikyu!!



Left to right: Shinobu Kocho and Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Joker from Persona 5 The Royal



Italy Venezlano from Hetalia - Axis Powers



Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom



Ruby Rose from RWBY: Ice Queendom



Megumi Kato from Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend



Power from Chainsaw Man



Progenitor Effect MCT-E02 Lancelot of the Lakefrom Progenitor Effect



Professional wrestlers (left to right): Nosawa, Starlight Kid, and Dynamite



Ultraman Suit Marie from Ultraman



Gridman from Gridman the Hyper Agent



Back: Kamen Rider. Front (left to right): Kamen Rider 2 Cyclone and Kamen Rider 2 from Shin Kamen Rider

From Kaiyodo


Gunbuster from Gunbuster



Ultraman from Shin Ultraman



Evangelion Unit-01berserk from Neon Genesis Evangelion



Eijiro Kirishima from My Hero Academia



Mazeno Armor Set (Male) from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

From Shibuya Scramble Figure



Left to right: Shirayuki Himeji and Sarasa Saionji from Liar Liar



Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen



Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen



Apprentice Illusion Magician from Yu-Gi-Oh!



Pecorine from Princess Connect! Re:Dive



Chainsaw Man from Chainsaw Man



Alice from Sword Art Online



Asuna from Sword Art Online



Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime



Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime



Aisha Argent from White Cat Project

Independent creators brought their distinct talent to the event as well and it's always fun to peruse the aisles and see what fascinating ideas come from these talented creators.

From Raku Raku Gin Kobo

From Stran9eFruits

FromUltrazone

From Sakura Yukke

From Rabifee

From Rasen no Shippo

From Atelier Koba Seisaku Kobo

From Keroruan


From Yasu Ebineko

From Mushibuchi


From 34 Kobo atetsu


From Koropokkuru no Miniture Kobo



From Icing Fun Surprise

From Oiran Project


