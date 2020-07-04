Production I.G Plans to Announce New Collaboration Anime With Adult Swim at Comic Con

Production I.G producer Rui Kuroki announced at the Production I.G. USA panel at Anime Expo Lite on Saturday that Production I.G is working on an anime series in collaboration with Adult Swim . The company plans to announce the anime at what Kuroki called the "Virtual ComicCon" event.

Kuroki stated that the work is "something Production I.G has never done before.”

The "Comic-Con @ Home" event will be held from July 22-26 in lieu of San Diego Comic Con. There is also an Adult Swim Con online event that will be held from July 23-25.

Thanks to Kalai Chik for contributing to this article.

Source: Anime Expo Lite livestream