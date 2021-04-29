Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun TV Anime Premieres in July

The official website for the television anime of Ikumi Hino 's Megami-ryō no Ryōbo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess' Dorm) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere this July.

The story centers on 12-year-old boy Kōshi Nagumo, who finds himself homeless, penniless, and without relatives to care for him. As he lies on the street, he gets picked up to become the "dorm mother" of a dormitory full of troubled women's university students. Surrounded by idiosyncratic and difficult older women, Kōshi begins a "slightly ecchi new life."

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld episode director) is directing the anime at asread . Masashi Suzuki ( Koe de Oshigoto! , The Sacred Blacksmith ) is in charge of the series scripts. Maiko Okada ( The Future Diary chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The five-member unit Megami Ryōsei will perform the opening theme song "Naughty Love" and Megami Ryōsei+α will perform the ending theme "Zettai! Kimi Sengen." The five member group is made up of the Ashu Nekota (as Atena), Nairu (as Mineru), Kukuru Kurasaka (as Kiriya) Fureia (as Fley), and Yuki Yomichi (as Serine). The ending theme adds Akira Itsuki (as Sutea).