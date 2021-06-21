Flutist Cocomi Mentions SPY×FAMILY Anime for 2022 in Now Deleted Comment

In an interview published on the official website of Kodansha 's FRaU magazine on June 10, flutist and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko voice actress Cocomi mentioned that she is looking forward to an anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga coming next year. The part of the sentence mentioning SPY×FAMILY is now deleted, but may still be viewed using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

GMO Internet, Inc. had registered the domain name "Spy-Family.net" through the Onamae.com website on February 28. In addition, a "@spyfamily_anime" Twitter account opened in February.

Endō launched the manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

Shueisha shipped the manga's seventh volume in Japan on June 4, with the seventh volume putting the manga's circulation at 10 million copies.. Viz Media shipped the fifth volume on June 8.

A novel for the franchise titled SPY×FAMILY : Kazoku no Shōzō (A Portrait of a Family) will debut on July 2. Aya Yajima is penning the novel, which is titled SPY×FAMILY : Kazoku no Shōzō (A Portrait of a Family). The book will include specially drawn illustrations from Endō.

The manga won first place in the web manga category of Kaodokawa's Da Vinci magazine and streaming service Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in August 2019. The manga ranked at #2 on the comic rankings for Da Vinci's 20th annual "Book of the Year" list in December. The manga was also nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho awards and the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards' Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category this year.

Sources: FRaU website, Internet Archive