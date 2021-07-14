Isekai Quartet: Gekitotsu! Puzzle School Smartphone Game Delayed to Later This Summer

The official Twitter account for CREST 's Isekai Quartet : Gekitotsu! Puzzle School smartphone game revealed on Wednesday that CREST is delaying the game's release to later this summer. The game was previously slated to release on Thursday. The Twitter account stated the delay is to improve the quality of the game.

CREST had announced the game on May 13. The game features simple puzzles where players will trace the screen to connect three or more of the same characters to cause an explosion and gain points. The game will be free with optional paid in-game items.

The Isekai Quartet crossover anime franchise features characters from the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. The first season premiered in Japan in April 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the first season as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered in January 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the anime's English dub. Isekai Quartet 2 also features characters from The Rising of The Shield Hero franchise.

The series is getting an anime film in 2022 titled Gekijо̄ban Isekai Quartet ~Another World~ .