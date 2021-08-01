Studio KAI Produces Fuuto PI Anime

This year's 35th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Studio KAI ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2 , 7SEEDS , Super Cub ) will animate FUUTO PI , the anime series adaptation of the Fūto Tantei manga.

The anime is slated to premiere in summer 2022, and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise. Funimation will stream the series when it releases.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.

Image © Ishimori Production / Toei