Stand My Heroes Original Video Anime Ships in Japan on May 24

Stand My Heroes

OVA

The official website for, the new original video anime ) of thesmartphone game, revealed on Friday that thewill debut on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on May 24. It will also be available via digital distribution on the same day.

The OVA had preview screenings on January 28 at Shinjuku Piccadilly and other theaters. Haruki Ishiya joined the cast as Taichi Masuhara.

The home video release includes the digest video shown during the January preview screenings, as well as the voice drama created for the January screenings.

Hitomi Ezoe (episode director on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is directing the anime at M.S.C , the studio behind the 2019 Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth television anime. Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) is also returning from the 2019 television series to oversee the series scripts with Hajime Aida again credited as scenario adviser. Yukie Takayama (episode animation director on STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Salaryman's Club ) are back from the television anime to design the characters and compose the music, respectively.

The television anime of the Stand My Heroes smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .