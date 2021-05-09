Stand My Heroes Otome Game Gets New Original Video Anime

to adapt game's Narumi Seo map story with heroes not seen in TV anime

The evening session of the "Wishful Spring Party" premium event for the Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth anime announced on Sunday that a new original video anime has been green-lit.

The original video anime will adapt the additional Narumi Seo character event map story that launched in the original game in April 2018. As such, it will feature the heroes of the Seo Research Lab who did not appear in the previous television anime.

The television anime of the Stand My Heroes smartphone game premiered on October 7, 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and the English dub premiered on October 14, 2019.

The otome puzzle game for female players is set in modern Tokyo at Matori, the narcotics control unit of investigators under the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The protagonist, who has the unique trait of drugs having no effect on her, ends up working in the unit. She recruits personnel from investigators, idols, writers, genius high school students, top designers, butlers, underground doctors, and others to form teams of modern ikemen heroes for different missions.

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) directed the television anime at M.S.C , with Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) supervising the series scripts. Hajime Aida was credited as scenario adviser. Yuki Takayama (episode animation director on Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) designed the characters, and fox capture plan composed the music.

The game launched in 2016 and has garnered more than 1 million downloads.