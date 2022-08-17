Mamoru Hosoda's Illustration Book Giveaway
Mamoru Hosoda, animator, director, and writer, is known for his works such as BELLE (2021), Mirai (2018), Wolf Children 2012), and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006). The Man Who Leapt Through Film: The Art of Mamoru Hosoda contains 350 full-color illustrations. Written by renowned animation critic and historian Charles Solomon, and a foreword by Donald Paul Hahn, the American director and producer of Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Lion King (1994), it invites readers to journey into the mind and creative process of one of the most celebrated anime directors working today. The book features exclusive interviews alongside hundreds of never-before-seen sketches, storyboards, background paintings, character designs, and concept art.
ANN is giving away three copies of this wonderful illustration book, as this is the ultimate companion piece to Mamoru Hosoda's animated movies.
© Studio Chizu
© Studio Chizu
© Studio Chizu
You may also purchase this illustration book at ABRAMS website. Click here!
Giveaway ends August 24, 23:59 EDT. Good luck everyone!
The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
