Demon Slayer, Weathering With You Songs Top 2019 Anisong Downloads

Music download website Mora announced the most downloaded anime theme songs of the year. Leading the pack is the unstoppable "Gurenge" (Red Lotus) by LiSA . The song was certified platinum by the Japan Record Association on September 22. The opener was the second most downloaded summer anime theme song and had over 300,000 downloads in October. The song even caught the attention of Panic! at the Disco vocalist Brendon Urie.

Mora's most downloaded anime songs of 2019 are:

Mora also published the top 100 anisong singles and albums of the year. The high-resolution soundtrack of Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film landed squarely at the top of the album chart while the standard version came in at #4. Artist Aimer tied with BanG Dream! group Roselia to fill three spots in the top 10 each.

Mora's most downloaded anime song albums of 2019 are:

Weathering With You (High Resolution) by RADWIMPS I beg you/Hanabiratachi no March/Sailing by Aimer Kimi to Koi no Mama de Owarenai Itsumo Yume no Mama ja Irarenai/Barairo no Jinsei by Mai Kuraki Weathering With You by RADWIMPS FIRE BIRD by Roselia Sundance by Aimer Penny Rain by Aimer Face my Fears by Hikaru Utada BRAVE JEWEL by Roselia Safe and Sound by Roselia

Mora's most downloaded anime song singles of 2019 are: