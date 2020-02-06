Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Light Novel PV Previews University Arc

10th volume shipped in Japan on Friday

Dengeki Bunko released a PV for the 10th volume of Hajime Kamoshida 's Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai light novel series on Wednesday. The PV previews the university arc of the series, featuring voice over by Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa), Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima), Nao Tōyama (Tomoe Koga), Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba), Maaya Uchida (Nodoka Toyohama), Yurika Kubo (Kaede Azusagawa), Inori Minase (Shōko Makinohara), and Sora Amamiya (Uzuki Hirokawa).

The novel, titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Mayoeru Singer no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Stray Singer), shipped on Friday. The story will follow Uzuki Hirokawa, leader of the Sweet Bullet idol group that Nodoka belongs to. When the normally air-headed girl starts exhibiting strange behavior that nobody else seems to notice, Sakuta wonders if they are symptoms of puberty syndrome.

Kadokawa published the first novel volume in the series, titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), in April 2014. Keeji Mizoguchi provides the illustrations. The series has been licensed in English by Yen Press . They describe the series as follows:

Bunny girls do not live in libraries. This is simply common sense. And yet, that's exactly where Sakuta runs into one in the wild. More bewildering is who the bunny girl is: Mai Sakurajima, an older student who attends the same school and is a well-known actress currently on break from industry work. Wanting to find out more about the mystery surrounding Mai and maybe get a little closer to her in the process, Sakuta launches an investigation to figure out what's causing this bunny girl to be invisible and unnoticed by everyone around them.

The television anime series premiered in Japan on October 3, 2018. The film opened in Japan on June 15, 2019, and in the United States on October 2 and 3. The movie adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes, Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ) and Seishun Buta Yarō wa Hatsukoi Shōjo no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of His First Love).

Source: LN-News