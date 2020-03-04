TBS Credits The Quintessential Quintuplets for Anime Fiscal Sales Boost

TBS saw a 16% uptick in its animation business sales in its third fiscal quarter (April-December) compared to the same quarter last year. The company announced the financial results of the quarter on February 3 with a total of 652 million yen (about US$6.1 million) in anime-related business. According to its financial statements, one series did especially well: The Quintessential Quintuplets . TBS stated that the series had continued strong home video sales.

Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga ended serialization last month. The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and a second season will start in October.

The live-action film adaptation of Kaguya-sama: Love is War was also a hit for the company, but overall film sales were down this quarter due to a smaller overall output. Sales on the Paravi subscription video on demand service and other streaming platforms were strong. TBS is one of six major shareholders in the Paravi platform.

The overall market was down 9.3% (1.955 billion yen; about US$18.19 million) from the same period the previous year to 19.09 billion yen (about US$177.6 million).

Source: Anime Recorder