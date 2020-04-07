Angel Beats! Anime Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Angel Beats! anime debuted on April 2, 2010. When the series reached its 10th anniversary, director Seiji Kishi , "Girls Dead Monster" vocalist LiSA , and Ayato Naoi voice actor Megumi Ogata left comments on Twitter about it.

Kishi commented on how the series was trending on Twitter and wrote: "It's been 10 years since Angel Beats! . Time flies. There are lots of kids who joined the industry after they watched this show. As happy as that makes me, I do feel a little old... RIP.

"There were a lot of episode directors on Angel Beats! who went on to become full-fledged series directors afterward, so I feel like it's an anime that represents many singularities for the industry.

"I'm glad that it's continued to remain in all of your hearts!"

LiSA tweeted: " Angel Beats! was what started LiSA 's life in anime. I was able to get my first taste of anime through Jun Maeda , the production team, and through the love of all the fans. I was able to face you all and sing my heart out. Even now, 10 years later, it's my greatest treasure. Congratulations to Angel Beats! for its 10th anniversary."

Megumi Ogata tweeted: "Congratulations to Angel Beats! for its 10th anniversary! I can't believe so much time has already passed... I really enjoyed the energy of this anime. Even now, just thinking about it energizes me. Through this anime, I met a lot of people whom I still have ties with to this day. I'm grateful to the director, staff, cast, and of course the fans. I love Naoi! Sure, he's an idiot, but I'll love him forever! LOL"

The Angel Beats! anime revolves around protagonist Yuzuru Otonashi, who wakes to find himself in a strange high school setting. Otonashi has no memories prior to waking, but learns that the location is a strange afterlife and all of its inhabitants are deceased. He joins a group which rebels against the afterlife and its primary enforcer, Angel. A young woman named Yuri Nakamura leads the group, called "Shinda Sekai Sensen" (Afterlife War Front).

Sentai Filmworks licensed the 2010 Angel Beats! anime series and released it on DVD and Blu-ray Disc. Funimation later added the anime to its catalog after Sentai Filmworks ' release went out of print in 2017.

Source: Anime! Anime! via Yahoo! News, Otakomu