New Chitose Airport International Film Festival Releases Trailer Produced by Pop-Team Epic's AC-bu

The official trailer for the 7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival has been released. Animator duo AC-bu produced the trailer, basing it off of a poster visual for the festival illustrated by Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! 's creator Sumito Ōwara . For comparison's sake, below are the poster and trailer respectively:

AC-bu further commented on the inspiration behind the trailer. "Ōwara's visual depicts a person with a lot of expectations, and we wanted to further expand on that impression. We hope that this film festival will be even more filled with the endless possibilities of both New Chitose Airport and animation!"

The 7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival will be held from November 20 to 23 at the New Chitose Airport Terminal Building in Hokkaido. Additionally, while the screening of selected films for the competition section will be held at the New Chitose Airport Theater, some of the films and the talk shows from the festival will also be streamed online. In order to uphold social distancing, all tickets for the screenings will be sold as reserved-seat tickets, instead of the usual festival passes and numbered tickets. The timetable and ticket information will be announced in early November.

AC-bu is an animation team made up of two men: Shunsuke Itakura and Toru Adachi . The team is responsible for Pop Team Epic 's Hellshake Yano and the Bobunemimimmi ("Bob Team Epic") segments, the latter of which were compiled into a standalone Blu-ray release.

