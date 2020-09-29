Make Your Own Shonen Jump Characters With Official Online Character Creator

Last year, Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine launched an online service geared for smartphone users allowing people to create characters in the style of the Haikyu!! manga . In December, it added My Hero Academia , and the most recent addition is Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Tuesday.

The character creator is very simple. You can mix and match various pre-set body and facial features that are drawn from existing characters from the franchise in order to create your own unique character. Users are encouraged to share their results on social media.

The addition of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the service commemorates recent news of the manga exceeding 100 million copies in circulation. When the 22nd compiled book volume ships on October 2, the manga will have 100 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

It will be the eighth manga title from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to reach 100 million copies in circulation (not sales), after Kochikame , Dragon Ball , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Slam Dunk , One Piece , Naruto , and Bleach . Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had 40 million in circulation after the 19th volume in February, 60 million after the 20th volume in May, and 80 million after the 21st volume in July.

Source: Comic Natalie