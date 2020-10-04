Cap Off Sword Art Online's War of Underworld With Relaxing Café Experience

The Sega Collab Café in Akihabara is running a Sword Art Online café in order to commemorate the conclusion of the War of Underworld arc. The café's first phase ran from September 12 to 25, the second phase will run from September 26 to October 9, and the third phase will run from October 10 to 25. Each phase has different food items and bonus coasters that are given away for each purchase.

The menu is inspired not just by the War of Underworld part of the Alicization arc, but is a retrospective look on the entire storyline. I was able to visit the café during the second phase, where I purchased an Integrity Knight plate that uses pancakes and cream to model the Central Cathedral. This tower was prominently featured in the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime from 2018.

Other food items include Alice's Fragrant Olive Rice, which is chicken rice made golden like Alice's Fragrant Olive Sword; the Three Goddesses Burger, which is styled after Asuna, Sinon, and Lyfa; and the Asuna Parfait.

The café itself is decked out with art of the characters with a cute super-deformed appearance. By showing up to the venue and making a purchase over 3,000 yen, you get the chance to enter a lottery where you can win a stand panel of one of the eleven featured characters.

The next phase of the café will offer items like pasta representing Kirito and Asuna's love and an ice cream dessert plate inspired by Eugeo's ice-manipulating powers. It's a neat way for fans to look back on and reflect on this long and epic saga.

For more information about the café's opening times and menu, check out the Sega Collab Café official website.

The anime adaptation of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online novels premiered in July 2012. The third season, Sword Art Online: Alicization , premiered in Japan in October 2018. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 , the arc's "Final Season," premiered on July 11.

Photos by Kim Morrissy.