Interest
Pop Team Epic's AC-bu Holds First Solo Exhibition in Tokyo
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
AC-bu's official Twitter account announced that the animation team will hold their first large-scale solo exhibition at the Contemporary Gallery of Mitsukoshi Department Store in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.
【大吉報📣】12/23(水) 〜 AC部初の大規模個展「九越 -Transmorph-」が日本橋三越コンテンポラリーギャラリーにて開催されます!AC部が現代アートに挑む渾身の作品群を是非ご堪能下さい!https://t.co/vQPcfzQv8p pic.twitter.com/if47iYKMWr— AC部【公式】 (@AC-bu_official) December 18, 2020
Titled "九越 -Transmorph", the exhibition will feature more than 30 of AC-bu's latest works in the form of large-scale paintings and drawings. A description from the exhibition's official webpage reads:
As its title and description suggest, the exhibition will mostly comprise of artwork from AC-bu's "Great Space Robot Festival" project that first made its debut in the animated music video of the Battles' track Sugarfoot. The "Great Space Robot Festival" is AC-bu's response to the cancellation of festivals and seasonal events around the world in the wake of COVID-19, representing an expression of a "prayer of hope" in these trying times.
Additionally, the works of the popular character and AC-bu creation "Dolphin Dolphin-kun", which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will also be presented at a viewing room inside the gallery. Also, limited trading cards will be gifted to visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The exhibition will run from December 23, 2020 to January 4, 2021. Admission will be free.
AC-bu is an animation team made up of two men: Shunsuke Itakura and Toru Adachi. The team is responsible for Pop Team Epic's Hellshake Yano and the Bobunemimimmi ("Bob Team Epic") segments, the latter of which were compiled into a standalone Blu-ray release. They have recently created music videos for DJ Powder and the experimental rock group Battles.
Sources: AC-bu's official Twitter account, Transmorph official exhibition page, Kai-You