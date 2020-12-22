Pop Team Epic's AC-bu Holds First Solo Exhibition in Tokyo

AC-bu 's official Twitter account announced that the animation team will hold their first large-scale solo exhibition at the Contemporary Gallery of Mitsukoshi Department Store in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.

Titled "九越 -Transmorph", the exhibition will feature more than 30 of AC-bu 's latest works in the form of large-scale paintings and drawings. A description from the exhibition's official webpage reads:

As its title and description suggest, the exhibition will mostly comprise of artwork from AC-bu 's "Great Space Robot Festival" project that first made its debut in the animated music video of the Battles' track Sugarfoot. The "Great Space Robot Festival" is AC-bu 's response to the cancellation of festivals and seasonal events around the world in the wake of COVID-19, representing an expression of a "prayer of hope" in these trying times.

Additionally, the works of the popular character and AC-bu creation "Dolphin Dolphin-kun", which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will also be presented at a viewing room inside the gallery. Also, limited trading cards will be gifted to visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The exhibition will run from December 23, 2020 to January 4, 2021. Admission will be free.

AC-bu is an animation team made up of two men: Shunsuke Itakura and Toru Adachi . The team is responsible for Pop Team Epic 's Hellshake Yano and the Bobunemimimmi ("Bob Team Epic") segments, the latter of which were compiled into a standalone Blu-ray release. They have recently created music videos for DJ Powder and the experimental rock group Battles.

Sources: AC-bu's official Twitter account, Transmorph official exhibition page, Kai-You