Girls' Frontline Smartphone Game Announces Collab With Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash

In a livestream last Friday, Sunborn Network announced a collaboration event between their Girls' Frontline smartphone game and the Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash anime. The event is expected to be held sometime this year.

"Jashin-chan is a lighthearted and relaxing anime with a balanced worldview and a variety of interesting girls that we would like to introduce to the game," Yu-Zhong, co-founder of Mica Team and the producer of Girls' Frontline , commented about the collaboration. He also added, "We usually alternate between lighthearted and more serious collaboration events for Girls' Frontline , but which will the Jashin-chan collab turn out to be? Viewers are welcome to guess."

Further details about the collaboration will be revealed at a later date.

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version was released in May 2018, and a Japanese version was released in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . The game held a collaboration event with the Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime last year.

The Dropkick on My Devil! anime adapts the original comedy manga of the same name by Yukiwo . The first season premiered in July 2018 and streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered on April 6 with 11 previous episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.