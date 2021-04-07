Large-Scale Nezuko Figurine Fits Inside Tanjiro's Box

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba heroine Nezuko is inspiring a large-scale figure, which comes with a box resembling what Tanjiro uses to carry Nezuko throughout the series. The box is capable of opening and closing, allowing the owner to safely tuck Nezuko inside.

The 44-centimeter figure will go on sale in Japan in January next year, costing 399,300 yen (approximately US$3,635). The item is sold by Furyu Corporation , and will be available for order via the F:Nex online shop from April 7 to July 15.

