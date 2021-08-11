Visual Novel Giants Collide in Clannad, Higurashi Crossover

Two of the biggest visual novel frachises of the mid-2000s are teaming up in mobile game form this Friday. The Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei smartphone game in the Higurashi: When They Cry franchise will hold a crossover with Visual Art's/Key's Clannad visual novel from August 13 to 27.

The game's Twitter account posted a teaser video on Monday:

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Mei launched in Japan on September 13, 2020. The game features a completely new story, and Ryukishi07 is credited with cooperation on the original work.

The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU premiered in October 2020. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU premiered on July 1.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006. Clannad inspired an anime movie and two television anime series in 2007-2008.