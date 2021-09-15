Overlord's Ainz Tries Out a Skirt in Crossover Visual With Upcoming A Couple of Cuckoos Anime

The official website and Twitter account for the upcoming A Couple of Cuckoos television anime series unveiled a spooky crossover visual with the Overlord anime series on Wednesday. The visual depicts the respective protagonists wearing each other's clothes. Amusingly, this means that the skeleton lord Ainz is shown wearing an ill-fitting female school uniform.

The key art of Erika Amano is drawn by illustrator Hara Mushi. Aiko Yamagami handled the painting, and Naoya Kinoshita handled the compositing. Ainz's key art is drawn by Momoko Maehara . Yukie Noguchi handled the handled the painting, and Yoshiki Watanabe from MADBOX handled the compositing.

The website also announced a giveaway of 50 clear files using the above image. Residents of Japan can enter the draw by following the A Couple of Cuckoos and Overlord Twitter accounts and retweeting the campaign tweet below:

In June, the series released a crossover visual with the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- series for a similar campaign.

Miki Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English. The anime will premiere in 2022.

Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novels have inspired three television anime series. It will get a fourth season and a brand-new anime film project.